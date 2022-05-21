2022 Logan Martin Lakefest looks for a big turnout in its second day

PELL CITY — The 11th annual Logan Martin Lakefest has socially kicked off and organizers are looking for another banner year.
The annual festival and boat show kicked off Friday afternoon and was already drawing crowds Saturday morning after it reopened.
Organizer Eric Housh said Saturday morning that the event has been super smooth so far.
“The crowds are starting to come in, vendors are happy, sponsors are happy, the weathers holding up for the time being so we’re good,” he said.
Housh said he wasn't sure exactly how many people had come in Friday and Saturday morning as official counts normally take a week to get, but he expected it had been somewhere between 10,000 to 15,000 people Friday.
“The parking lot stayed full,” he said, “and right before the fireworks we had to open up our overflow parking, which I was told was also full.”
Housh’s fellow organizer Justin Hogeland, who serves as Housh’s partner as the on stage hosts of the event, had said last week that Lakefest was going to use parking at the Pell City Sports Complex as overflow parking as they expected a big crowd.
Housh said he expected the crowds to only grow as the day went on. He said he especially expects to see a big crowd at 7 p.m. when country music singer Tyler Farr takes the stage at Lakefest.
“We’ve gotten a really good response just from our advertisements on that,” Housh said. “Tyler Farr is here now, he's in the area we have set up for him. He's excited, his crew has seen the event and they are excited about it. They are ready to play for Pell City so hopefully everybody comes out and enjoys the show.”
He also said this year has seen an expansion of the boats on site during Lakefest after not having that many last year. He said the event has seven boat dealers this year with over 100 models on site. Housh also said that someone could get a boat, a truck to pull it, an ATV and kayak all at Lakefest.
“And America’s First to finance it all if you need it too,” he joked.
The vendors didn't just stop at various land and water vehicles. A person walking through the event is likely to see local realtors, clothing vendors, jewelry vendors, insurance sales people, Sheriff Billy Murray and Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris and even local disc jockey and former Mayor Adam Stocks.
One man named Dewey McCartar had a booth set up for his Mississippi based business The Knifed Panda and was selling an assortment of swords, knives and even classical styled armor.
McCarter said he and his team travel to festivals like Lakefest most weekends and were having a good time at Lakeside Park this weekend.
“We love it,” he said. “Everybody’s been nice and we always have fun.”
Pell City High School Student Anna Claire Hathorn was enjoying the event with a group of friends and her dog.
“It's real fun,” she said. “I like seeing all the people and going to all the vendors, the free samples are the best.”
Hathorn said that it was nice to be able to get out and go to an event like Lakefest on the weekend. She was far from the only attendee that had thought to bring a furry companion, and she thought it was great for her dog to be able to be around other dogs.
Another attendee Brian Luttrell also said he was having a good time despite just getting to the event. He said he had been looking at some of the boats on site.
Cutco’s Carolann Harris, one of the returning vendors for the event, said she was also having a really good time during the event. She also praised the event staff for being very helpful.
“This is the only event that I work throughout the entire year that has people actually help you,” she said.