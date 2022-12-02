2022 Farm-City Banquet award winners recognized

“Down to earth,” is a phrase often used to describe individuals who are honest, friendly and unpretentious.
In the context of agriculture, “Down to Earth” conjures ideas of hard work, deep roots and perseverance.
“Down to Earth — Agriculture Sustains Alabama” was the theme for the state during the National Farm-City Week Nov. 18-25, providing a platform to begin conversations about conservation leading up to Thanksgiving.
It was intended to direct our attention to the ways farmers sustain Alabama agriculture and forestry, and not only focus attention on the soil as the foundation for the industry, but to also describe the character, work ethic and stewardship of those whose lives and livelihoods are intrinsically linked to the land.
The theme was also a chance to highlight the shared responsibility farmers and their city neighbors have for protecting the environment.
It was a good way to remind all Farm-City participants of their connection to the earth.
Most importantly, the theme provided a forum to understand the importance of sustaining farms and forestland for future generations. To do so, farmers must have the resources, tools, markets and financial opportunities to continue.
It was also a way to celebrate the steadfast, trustworthy and relatable men and women who care for our planet and the ways in which their work provides reliable products for our families, communities and economy.
During the annual Farm-City Banquet, held Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Pell City Civic Center, the 2022 Outstanding Farm Families were recognized in front of a large crowd, about 250 people.
In the rural farm division, John Hazelwood, owner of Hazelwood's Greenhouses and Nursery, Inc. in Pell City, and the urban farm family Mr. and Mrs. Pat Ballard, owners of Full Circle Horse Park in Cropwell, were the winners.
During the banquet, members of the Fitz Yarborough family of Ashville were also recognized by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries for their Bicentennial Farm.
The program honors family farms that have been in operation for more than 200 years and which have played a significant role in Alabama's history.
Youth from across the county were also recognized for their winning Farm-City posters and essays at this year’s banquet.
This year’s poster contest winners in the K-3 division were:first place, Alivia Hayes, second grade, Ashville Elementary School, teacher, Mrs. Debra Hill; second place, Landon Britton, first grade, Odenville Elementary School, teacher, Ms. Smith; and third place, Adelynne Reynolds, third grade, Ashville Elementary School, teacher, Mrs. Jessica Weldon.
Honorable mentions included Ellie Stephens, second grade, Ashville Elementary School; Everhett Wheelis, third grade, Crossroads Christian School; Nathan Richardson, third grade, Ashville Elementary School; Sara Hardin, third grade, Ashville Elementary School; Kaitlyn Weldon, second grade, Ashville Elementary School; Grayson Hinton, third grade, Ashville Elementary School; Jasper Rashleigh, first grade, Ashville Elementary School; Sophia Burnett, third grade, Ashville Elementary School; Tyde Mitchell, second grade, Iola Roberts Elementary School; and Alexandria Lambert, first grade Crossroads Christian School.
The grades 4-6 poster contest winners were: first place, Hannah Pruett, fourth grade, Ashville Elementary School, teacher, Mrs. Tonya Wilson; second place, Piper Hazelwood, fifth grade Williams Intermediate School, teacher, Mrs. Laura Wilson; third place; and Kaden Hanes, fifth grade, Crossroads Christian School, teacher, Beth Hanes.
Honorable mentions included Emma Wheelis, sixth grade, Crossroads Christian School; Isabella Rashleigh, sixth grade, St. Clair County Virtual Preparatory Academy; Luke Rashleigh, fourth grade, Ashville Elementary School; McKenzie Massey, fifth grade, Springville Elementary School; John Curtis Crow, fourth grade, Ashville Elementary School; Asheligh Wicks, fourth grade, Ashville Elementary School; Jacob Evans, fifth grade, Williams Intermediate School; Jacob Nichols, fourth-grade, Ashville Elementary School; Timothy Wilson, fourth grade, Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School; and Caylee Grace Hanrahan, sixth grade, Springville Middle School.
The grades 7-9 essay contest winners were: first place, Mady Kaley, ninth grade Ragland High School, teacher, Mrs. Gina Merritt; second place, Kolton Hanes, seventh grade Crossroads Christian School, teacher, Beth Hanes; and third place, Elijah Wheelis, eighth grade, Crossroads Christian School, teacher, Rachel Wheelis.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Hayden Barnes, ninth grade, Ashville High School; Allie Milstead, seventh grade, homeschool; Madalyn Surles, ninth grade, Pell City High School; Hunter Nolin, ninth grade, Ragland High School; Sarah Crow, ninth grade, Ashville High School; Landon Morrow, ninth grade, Ashville High School; Coby Caswell, ninth grade, Ashville High School; Elliott Huckaby, ninth grade, Pell City High School; Byron Mizzell, ninth grade, Ragland High School; Myca Hunt, eighth grade, homeschool; Sabrina Rogers, ninth grade, Ragland High School; and Mileah Delgado, ninth grade, Ragland High School.
For grades 10-12, essay contest winners were: first place; Kara Andrews, 12th grade, Ashville High School, teacher, Mrs. Holli Smith; second place, Bryant Jones, 12th grade, Ragland High School, teacher, Mrs. Gina Merritt; and third place, Logan Watts, 12th grade, Ragland High School, Teacher: Mrs. Gina Merritt.
Honorable Mentions were: Christian Mendoza, 10th grade, Ashville High School; Briley Hughes, 10th grade, Pell City High School; Cody Lee, 10th grade, Pell City High School; Jacob Henley, 10th grade, Ashville High School; Brandon Hill, 11th grade, Ragland High School; Faith Countryman, 12th grade, Ashville High School; Murphy Johnson, 10th grade, Ashville High School; Rachel St. John, 12th grade, Ashville High School; and Brandon Hall, 10th grade, Ashville High School.
The seventh through ninth grade multi-media (video) contest winner was first place, Tucker Brown, ninth grade, Crossroads Christian School, teacher, Mary Beth Brown.