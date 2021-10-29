13-year old student dead after apparent accident involving gun

A 13-year-old from Riverside died Thursday night in what authorities are saying may have been an accident.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said that about 7 p.m. Thursday a 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at his home In Riverside from an apparent gunshot wound. Russell said the boy was a student at Duran North Junior High School in Pell City.
He said the body has been sent to The Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Sheriff Billy Murray said his office is investigating the incident.
“This is being investigated,” he said Friday morning. “Indications are that it was a tragic accident.”
Murray did stress that it is still an active investigation at this time.
The Pell City School System released a statement Friday morning asking members of the community to join the school in praying for the family, friends, classmates and faculty affected by the loss.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said additional counselors are on hand Friday to support students and faculty as they deal with the loss. He said information on additional counseling resources are also being sent home with students over the weekend. The superintendent said that local pastors have also reached out to provide services if needed.
“Any time you lose a student is awful.” Martin said. “Our prayers obviously go out to the family in this tragic loss of a young life.”