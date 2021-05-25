10th annual Lakefest boast recording braking attendance

PELL CITY — The 10th annual Logan Martin Lakefest boasted record attendance.
Organizer Justin Hogeland said the three-day event hosted at least 35,000 people over its three days this past weekend.
“We had by far a record breaking attendance,” he said. “It shattered any record we had in the past.”
Hogeland said he believed the previous record was Lakefest 2019, which had about 20,000 attendees. He said he believes the pandemic had a lot to do with the record attendance, coming off a year in which Lakefest was canceled. Organizer Eric Housh said last year that the event was canceled because the state had not given enough guidance on holding outdoor events under pandemic restrictions.
Hogeland said the recent relaxing of those restrictions may have encouraged people to come to Lakefest this year.
“I think a lot of people were just itching and ready to get out,” he said.
Kandace Wingo, who attended the event Saturday, said this was one of the reasons she had come to the event with her family.
“I'm glad to be able to get out,” she said “I actually am glad they are having something special.”
Hogeland also said he had not received any negative feedback on the event either from attendees or vendors. He said he and the Lakefest board had worked hard to have adequate staff to help vendors set up and get settled in.
Vendor Carolann Harris, who helped run the Cutco booth at Lakefest, said Saturday that she definitely appreciated the work the event staff had put in.
“They were super sweet,” she said. “As soon as we got here, they got us straight to our spot and got it unloaded for us which is super helpful.”
Hogeland said in general there weren't any large issues that cropped up with vendors and everyone seemed to have a good attitude.
He said a successful area of Lakefest this year was the boat show itself. Hogeland said while the pandemic limited the number of boats that could be on display at Lakefest, it did not seem to put a damper on sales. He said the show saw 40 boats sold over the course of the weekend.
Hogeland said he is unsure how much money Lakefest raised this year. Each year all the money raised through sponsorships for the event which is not used to fund the festival is invested in different community groups around Pell City.
“Anything after production of the event, 100 percent goes back to the community,” Hogeland said.
He said while he may not have the numbers yet, the board does have an idea of where a portion of that money will go.
“We are going to be contributing a large donation to the veterans home in Pell City,” Hogeland said.
He said the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home has long been a cause close to the hearts of all the Lakefest board members. Each year the event holds a fireworks show to honor veterans at the home. Hogeland said normally this would include several veterans being bused to Lakeside Park to watch the show, but this was not done this year because of the pandemic.
He said with this and the other restrictions placed on the home during the past year the board feels it's a very appropriate year for a larger donation to the home.
Hogeland said the event overall was a success even beyond the board's already high expectations.
“It went really well,” he said. “It's all around the best Lakefest we have had in 10 years.”