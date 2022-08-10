Waid talks about Springville's history

SPRINGVILLE — Did you know there was a college in Springville, but it was destroyed by fire? How about the old movie theater?
That’s right, movies hitting the big screen in Springville, Alabama, only weeks after their release.
“This is our history,” said Frank Waid, a man who many describe as the person who knows everything about Springville.
He should.
The 79-year-old man was born and raised in Springville, and the retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War, now enjoys telling others about his beloved city, and the people who helped shape Springville to what it is today.
Waid explained how it all started.
“My wife (Carol) has always been involved with the preservation society, history, and I began attending meetings with her,” he said. “I started going with her to the meetings and really enjoyed them. The next thing you know, I’m here.”
“Here” is the Springville Preservation Society & Museum of Springville History, which is located in the heart of Springville’s historic downtown district.
Waid is president of the local historical society, and he helps run and operate the museum, which is inside the former Masonic Lodge building, constructed in 1903.
The museum houses much of Springville’s history and is divided into sections, like the children’s corner, the vintage kitchen, the parlor and the military exhibit, to name a few sections.
“We have only been open for five years,” Waid said. “There’s something here for everyone to see.”
The building once housed the Springville Public Library.
“When the city moved the library, it allowed us to open our museum,” Waid said.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, except on holidays, and Thursday nights when downtown businesses stay open late.
The museum also offers special pre-scheduled tours to groups and schools.
Waid said he enjoys showing students around the museum, starting in the children’s corner, where a manual typewriter sits on a small table. The children are allowed to actually operate the typewriter.
“I tell them, it’s the early non-battery operated computer,” he said.
Several rotary phones sat on the shelves, as children and some younger teachers tried to figure out how people used to make phone calls.
“The push buttons are a little easier for them to figure out,” Waid said.
He said tours are generally 20 minutes, but he would like to extend that time to 30 minutes.
“The kids have so many questions,” Waid said.
Against one wall is an 1890 pump organ, used for the owner’s grandmother’s wedding. The cost for the now piece of history, back in 1890? $27.65.
“And that probably included delivery,” Waid said.
He said music played a part in everyday life in the 1890s, and ladies would have singings in their parlors on Sunday afternoons after church.
The museum includes photographs of notable people, who were widely known across the country, like Artie Wilson, “one of our first professional baseball players.”
Waid said Wilson was one of the greatest shortstops in the Negro Baseball League.
Then there’s the photograph of Fred Ziffel, the character who played on Green Acres and Petticoat Junction, the owner of the pig, Arnold.
“There are so many movies he was in,” Waid said. “He played a stableman, Hank Miller, in Gunsmoke.”
As Waid walked around the museum, he stopped at a big green signal light, which once hung in the middle of the town.
“Notice anything about it?” he asked.
Bullet holes, perhaps made by a bunch of teenagers driving around town in the middle of the night, looking for trouble, or maybe there was a shootout in the middle of the town, and the signal light was hit by stray bullets.
“If you want to know about the bullet holes, you have to come down and ask,” Waid said.
And that’s when you meet the devoted curator for yourself, sharing the many tales and surprises he’s collected of curious and entertaining pieces of the past.