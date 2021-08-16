Vulcan Park & Museum will host play about Negro League baseball

BIRMINGHAM — The Vulcan Park & Museum is hosting a production of "Homeplate Heroes" on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
This is in partnership with the Negro Southern League Museum and Make It Happen Theater.
Young actors of Make it Happen Theatre Company will take the audience on a tour of the Negro League baseball era. Written by Alicia Johnson-Willams and Directed by LaShanna Tripp and Eric Marable, "Homeplate Heroes" tells the story of the Negro League baseball era which chronicles the lives of some gifted and determined athletes who endured racial discrimination.
The 50-minute production will be held inside Vulcan Center and there will be a cash bar available. This production will also be streamed.
Admission for the production is $8 for Vulcan Park & Museum members and $10 for non-members. Tickets will provide access to the presentation, observation tower and the new Linn-Henely Gallery exhibit, From Factory to Field: The Dream of Baseball in Birmingham.
Advanced tickets are available at visitvulcan.com.