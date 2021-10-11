Victory Christian student Ally Grace Pitts has an exciting year of Miss Preteen titles

Ally Grace Pitts was crowned Miss Preteen St. Clair County United States in February.
This win gave her the opportunity to compete for the state title in April. After a long weekend of stiff competition in Montgomery, Pitts walked away with the crown.
That win landed her an invitation to the highest stage, Miss Preteen United States, which was in Las Vegas, Nev., the first week in October. Throughout this journey she has been sharing her platform Ally S.M.I.L.E.S, Students Mentoring Individuals with Life ExclusionS. Her goal is to encourage others to be inclusive of everyone no matter their differences, especially those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.
Ally Grace is the 11-year-old daughter of Anthony and Niki Pitts of Talladega.
She is a sixth-grade student at Victory Christian School. Dancing is her passion, along with her love for animals of all kinds. She has dreams of becoming a forensic entomologist. She is looking forward to representing her hometown, school and state in Las Vegas.