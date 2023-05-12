Tristen Gressett plans a hometown show June 17

May and June will bring some great classics, newer tunes and lots of fun to the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts with three shows that will perk up your calendars.
On June 17 the CEPA stage will by graced by one of Pell City’s very own musical names, Tristen Gressett, who made his way to becoming an American Idol finalist in 2022.
The Pell City High School graduate took off for Los Angeles last year, and has been working on his career full time.
His high energy rock is described as “explosive,” and when he hits the stage, the joy of his musical edge takes off through the theater. CEPA executive director Jeff Thompson said Grissett’s Pell City performance marks his first return to his hometown stage since his American Idol run.
“Tristen will bring his catalogue of rock classics along with some soulful originals,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he also expects the visit to bring a few stories from the musician, who’s been trekking about the West Coast for a while now.
Grissett’s show begins at 7 p.m.
Grissett will close out the three-artist series, which begins Mother’s Day, May 14, with the sounds of Motown taking over the CEPA theater.
Greg White and Company are sure to please generations of Motown enthusiasts, with their mix of favorites through the decades featuring the dance music, the soulful ballads and everything else from the Detroit sound.
The show starts at 3 p.m.
Based in the U.K., The Firebirds arrive in Pell City May 18, with one performance, which begins at 7 p.m.
The four-man troupe of musicians and vocalists performs everything from rock, “doo wop,” and instrumentals, along with ballads and original pieces.
The Firebirds continue to tour worldwide, and in years gone by have been invited to perform with Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, and many others.
Tickets for all events are available online at pellcitycepa.com/tickets and also at the door an hour prior to performance time.