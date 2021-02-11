That's not amore: 'Evening of Amore' postponed

PELL CITY — Local charity Positive Lights, Positive Lives has announced that weather has forced the postponement of its “Evening of Amore” fundraiser set for today.
Teresa Carden, who is organizing the event, said Thursday that because the possibility of rain this evening the music portion of the event has been postponed until March 19.
The music event was set to feature musical performances from Atlanta based jazz group The Bourbon Brothers along with local artists Al Guido, Steve Pennington and Julie Thunderburg.
The event is being postponed to March to help with the availability of those involved.
Carden said the gift packages that were included in each couple’s ticket will still be available for pickup at the Pell City Civic Center from 4-6 p.m. She said a ticket will be required in order to get one of the packages.
Carden said with the delay Positive Light, Positive Lives has extended ticket sales for the event. She said tickets for couples wanting to attend on March 19 will be $30 instead of $100 as they will not include a gift package. She said these cheaper tickets will still include a ticket for a spot to park for the music. She said the group has about 25 to 30 tickets left for those who want them.
Carden said tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Just search “An Evening of Amore.” She said those interested in tickets can also contact her at (205) 405-0603.
Carden said the forecast for the March date is also looking much warmer. She said she hopes this will allow for people to get out of their cars and enjoy the music in the open air.
Positive Lights Positive Lives seeks to provide people who care for a loved one a break by paying for a few hours of care or other services. Carden said the organization provides funding for anything from a day to run errands, a night in their own bed, or just help cleaning the house.
All profits from the event will go to Positive Lights, Positive Lives.
Carden said while it's hard to postpone the event she and the board of Positive Lights, Positive Lives feel excited about the opportunity to extend the fundraiser and possibly have more people attend the event. She said even with the intended date being close she was still being contacted by people interested in the event. Carden said the organization is already considering holding future events,
“We are really excited,” she said. “We are not losing any enthusiasm at all.”