St. Clair County Lamb Club Show

ODENVILLE – Some were gray, some white, and one lamb even had a simple black dot on its nose.
The lambs, along with their young owners, were baa, baa, back at the St. Clair County Arena for the St. Clair County Lambs Club’s Lamb Show.
“This is our second show of the year,” said Patrick Shirley, who along with Courtney Wrenn, started the club in 2020, at a time when lives were turned upside down because of the pandemic.
Shirley said the two recruited Emily Stewart of Pell City, and the trio was on their way to offering something for children that was once not available.
“It’s been really awesome,” Shirley said. “The club’s growing and we want it to grow more.”
By the start of the 2021 show year, the club grew to 14 members, and today that number has almost doubled.
Organizers say the club is all about family and teaching children responsibility, while learning, and of course meeting new friends and having fun.
“These kids have been attending monthly meetings since January to educate themselves on how to choose lambs and how to care for them daily —from feeding, training, exercising and de-worming,” said Wrenn. “They’ve learned about proper housing and equipment. They, personally, have been responsible for the training of their show lambs, which they purchased and brought home this spring. … To say we are proud of our show kids is an understatement.”
Van Alldredge, an agriculture teacher in Blount County, said the group is a real service to the families and children in St. Clair and surrounding counties.
“They have a lot of kids here showing,” he said. “Some of these kids didn’t have a place to show, and some of these kids are becoming very competitive.”
Alldredge and his family, Jana, Madie and Ella were recognized at the lamb show for their support and guidance in club meetings and at events.
“We are so thankful for their support and assistance, and we could not do this without them.” Wrenn said.
Alldredge said livestock shows like this have evolved through the years.
He said years ago, it was about farmers showing off their work, their livestock, their prize cow or horse, and in this particular case, lambs.
Now the shows are about education and showing children the importance of individual responsibilities, especially if they are caring for a living animal.
“This gives children life skills that they can’t get anywhere else,” Alldredge said.
During the show competition, a judge may ask the contestant, how much do they feed their lamb? How old is the lamb? What does it weigh? What breed is the lamb?
Each lamb and owner, or contestant will lead their lamb around the arena, with or without a harness, so the judge can see how the pair interacts with each other.
“It will show the judge how much you have worked with the animal,” Alldredge said.
He said lambs can cost $200 and up into the thousands of dollars.
Showing and caring for lambs is a family oriented activity.
“This and going to church are the only things we do as a family,” Alldredge said.
Shirley said raising livestock helps get children off the internet and away from video games and into the outdoors, while making new friends.
“The families you meet at these shows are amazing,” Shirley said.
Wrenn said families or children are welcome to join the new St. Clair County Lambs Club.
Wrenn said if anyone wants more information about the club, or wants to join, they can call her at 205-863-9931.