Springville News

Springville High School Lady Tigers Softball Youth Camp 2022 is Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept.15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the High School Field for grades 1-6.  

Sign up now.   

Onsite registration is Sept. 1 from 5-5:30 p.m.  

For online registration, go to Springville Lady Tiger Softball on Facebook and follow the links posted.  

The cost is $60 a participant due at the first day of camp, or pay via Venmo @SpringvilleSoftballBoosterClub. 

Items needed are softball gear such as gloves, cleats, helmet, pants, bat, etc. Bring your own water bottle with your name labeled.  

For more information, contact Coach Taruc at johnpaul.taruc@sccboe.org.

—Springville Middle School baseball tryouts are Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., if needed.  

Sign up with Coach Johnson at the school and fill out the information found on the link on Facebook at Springville Middle School/SHS Baseball.  Make sure physicals are up to date. 

For grade 8 wear a purple shirt; for grade 7 wear a white or light gray shirt.  Tryouts are closed to spectators. 

—For better health Springville Public Library presents a “Make Your Own Fire Cider” class with Nikkie Posey of Pinkhill Organics Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.  

Fire Cider is a great traditional ally to have on hand when the weather turns cold.  

It is great for your gut health and immune system.  

More classes are coming up: “Herbal Alternatives,” on Sept. 13, and “All about Mushrooms,” on Sept. 27.

For more information or to register, call 205-467-2339.

 —Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper.  Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!

 