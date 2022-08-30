Springville News

The Springville Preservation Society recently received a donation of Commander Roderick Burttram's dress uniform for the military section of the Springville Museum.
A ceremony was held with Roderick's daughter, Rebecca, sharing information on his more than 36-year career in the U.S. Navy.
Wayne Benton offered a prayer and Melody Craven sang "Proud to be an American". If you haven't visited the museum yet, you are missing Springville's amazing collection of this town's history.
The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m until 2 p.m and admission is free.
Help support the Springville Preservation Society with your purchases and also preserve the rich history of our area.
While in townm don't forget to visit our many wonderful shops and restaurants and remember, "Shop Local".
The Springville High School Homecoming parade is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept.23, from the Post Office to Springville Middle School. Please avoid Walker Drive from noon to 1 p.m. as the parade lines up. For information about entering, email Kim.riker@sccboe.org.
Springville High School News: SHS is proud to have foreign exchange students with us this year from Spain, Poland, Germany,Switzerland and Mexico.
Congratulations to Connor McAdams for receiving the TIGER CODE belt for being one of the Tigers’ biggest fans.
The Springville Public Library is hosting a Homeschool Breakfast on Friday, Sept.9, from 10-11 a.m. Meet other local home schooling parents, chat about school plans, share tips, ask questions and have opportunities to provide input about how the library can help make your school year fantastic. Call the Children's Annex at 205-467-7261 to register.
