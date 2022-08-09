Springville News

The Springville Public Library has started a new program, "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten."
The goal is simple: read 1,000 books to your little ones before Kindergarten.
For every 100 books read, the children will receive a small reward. Whether someone reads one book each day or 10, the child will benefit from the time spent reading together.
By registering in the children's annex, your child will receive the 1,000 Books Beginner's Packet, starting Aug. 17.
For more information, call the Library at 205-467-2339.
—Springville High School will have a new art program this year, headed up by favorite mural artist Laura Wilkerson.
The program needs a few things, if you would like to help.
Here are three ways:
1. They are collecting magazines to be used for various reasons. There is a donation box on the front porch of the school.
2. They are selling T-shirts with a mural. They are available for students/parents to purchase during registration.
3. There is a small wish list of items at www.dickblick.com/lists/wishlist/RT11AF64L1XMD.
—U-Pick Tomatoes has started at Smith Tomato, LLC. Springville residents are welcomed.
The price is $5 for a five-gallon bucket or tomato box ($1 a gallon) any size tomato and any color can be picked. U-Pick Tomatoes is located at 4575 Loop Road in Steele. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless it rains.
Call 256-538-3116 to make sure the field is open.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!