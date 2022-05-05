Springville news: Davis Lake Fire District holds annual yard, bake sale

The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Spring Yard and Bake Sale on Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
In addition, BBQ and Rib Plates with baked beans, chips, and drink will be available for $7 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The sale will be held at Station #1, which is located at 221 Marietta Road (across from the armory) in Springville. All proceeds will go toward equipment and operating expenses of the Fire District. Please join us for great food and bargains. Volunteers are needed to hang clothes and organize items before the sale. If you or someone you know could spare a few hours a day to help, it would be very much appreciated.
The Kurly Q's Square Dance Club invites Springville residents and anyone in surrounding areas to beginners' Round Dance lessons from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday, May 9, and each Monday through August. The classes will be at Purser-Ray Hall located at 100 1st Avenue in Odenville. The cost is $5 a person per week with the first week free. These are beginning classes for both Cha Cha and Slow Two Step. Each dance class is 45 minutes long. Come to both or only Slow Two Step if desired. For more information, call Eunice Galloway at 205-542-0070.
A big shout out to the Springville High School Key Club and other students who volunteered this season to be buddies at the Moody Miracle League games.
Springville Elementary Kindergarten graduation will be at 11 a.m. on May 19 at Clearbranch United Methodist Church.
