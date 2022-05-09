Springville news: Arts and crafts festival set for next weekend

Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival will be next weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 13, 14, 15, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A family friendly event with play areas, wagon rides, a petting zoo, bungee rides, a real moonshine still, working beehives, handmade, hand decorated arts and crafts, antique/vintage foods, wood carving, blacksmithing, soap making, quilting and wood stove cooking and much more. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 2 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Tickets will be available at the gates. Homestead Hollow is located in Springville, just 2 miles off I-59, exit 154. There are 27 acres of free parking and the golf cart shuttles make it easy to get to the entrance. Remember, no pets allowed. Service dogs are welcomed. A great outing for the whole family. A fun time for all at Homestead Hollow.
Congratulations to Springville High School Tigers for sweeping the area softball tournament and becoming the Class 6A area champion. Congratulations also to Shelby Hathcock, Makalyn Kyser and Bella Bullington for making the all-tournament team.
The Springville Public Library announces its Summer Reading Program Oceans of Possibilities. Registration for kids, teens, and adults of all ages begins on May 18 and May 19 through June 2. The kickoff of the program is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at the Springville First United Methodist Church.
The program will run each Wednesday through July 14. On that day there will be a Summer Finale with prizes, characters and face painting for kids, and prizes, games and cookie creations for teens. There will be a different event highlighted each week. Visit the library to pick up a summer calendar, watch for Facebook summer event postings or view the library's newsletter for a preview of the summer events. For more information call the library at 205-467-2339.
Your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week … cheers!