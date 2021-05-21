Sheree Jackson's class blessing boxes to make an impact in fight against hunger

PELL CITY — One Iola Roberts Elementary School class has taken it up itself to help hungry families.
Sheree Jackson’s third-grade class has made it their year long project to deal with a problem in their community, namely hunger. The class has spent the school year working on food pantries to put outside each elementary school.
“I work really hard with my kids to know they are not just kids, that they have the power to change things,” Jackson said.
She said she talked with her students about making a difference in people's lives and the people that have made a difference in their lives and how sometimes it can even be something small.
“But, they still didn't believe that they could make a difference,” Jackson said. “So, I challenged them to spend a week just observing in their community and to see what things were a problem and for us to talk about maybe how they could make a difference even though their kids.”
She said the class came back with several different issues. They then researched and made presentations on them. Then the class voted on what issue they wanted to look at, and came up with tackling community hunger. Then came even more presentations, this time to Principal Patrick Dowell to get his blessing for the project. After he approved it was time to get to work.
Jackson said the next thing the class did was look at how to solve the problem.
“We had several ideas of things we could do to attack hunger,” she said. “We talked about an actual food pantry in the building, we talked about a food share program in the lunchroom, and we talked about the blessing box little food pantries.”
Ultimately, the class voted once again to make blessing box style pantries that are sized based on the needs of each school.
Jackson said she worked to integrate the project into lessons throughout the entire school year. She said the vote on what project to do happened in November and was a lesson in how elections worked.
“We even had to have a run off,” she said because the original food pantry idea had tied with a clothing panty.
Jackson said the class then got to work designing the pantries and making prototypes.
“We created prototypes with foam boards to measure, do scale, all those things,” she said. “Once we were satisfied with our designs we sat down and made a budget, we went to the Home Depot website and priced out every piece they would need.”
They wrote letters asking businesses to donate to buy the wood they needed and made flyers that they sent home with the school for a food drive. She said after buying the wood they measured the cuts needed for the pantries and sent them to Pell City High School to be cut by shop students. Jackson said PCHS Agriscience Teacher Laycie Bunt instructed the students on safe use of hammer, screwdrivers and even drills. The students then put the pantries together with the help of Jackson and a few volunteers.
On Thursday, the students put all the pantries out so that the system’s maintenance staff can install them. The students also filled up the Iola pantry themselves.
Jackson said the project spanned the whole year and definitely wasn't easy to do because of the challenges presented by the pandemic. There were times when the school was closed, or a volunteer was quarantined or any other number of challenges. One thing she said kept her going was one student named Michelle who was determined to finish the project.
Michelle said her family has faced challenges with food before. When the class was looking at projects she said she wanted to tackle community hunger so no one would have to have the same experience.
“So then I am like oh maybe there are other people dealing with hunger, let's do this,” she said. “Now that we finally did it, other people can not be hungry anymore.”
She said the class also had a fun time doing it and were able to reach their goal of fighting hunger.