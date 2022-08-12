'Semi;colon' creator, star excited to see their movie get some buzz

PELL CITY — Last week, CEPA’s latest short film project, “Sem;colon '' was accepted into the Sidewalk Film Festival, but for the students who made it, that's only the beginning.
“Sem;colon” creator Anna Claire Hathorn, a 16-year-old sophomore at Pell City High School, said she was excited when CEPA Director Jeff Thompson told her the film was incredible.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I am excited to see it be there and be shown.”
“Sem;colon” will screen at Sidewalk as part of the Teen Shorts Block scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Sidewalk Cinema in the Pizitz building in downtown Birmingham. Since there is limited seating at the event however, CEPA is hosting its own premiere a few days earlier on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. The film is not rated, but CEPA warned that it contains adult themes and focuses on the subject of teen suicide.
“Sem;colon” star Cailyn Hill, a 17-year-old senior, said it's been her dream to be in a movie.
“It's literally insane,” she said. “I never thought that we would have made it this far.”
Hathorn said she also didn't expect it to happen so quickly. She said “Sem;colon” was filmed in April and after a few months of editing, it's now been accepted to Sidewalk
“We made the podcast in January,” Hathorn said, “casted the short film in March, shot it in April and then edited it, and now its gonna be in Sidewalk on Aug. 27”
She said the film features a different cast than the podcast version of “Sem;colon.” Hathorn said the cast is completely different from that of the podcast, with only a single exception. One difference is the podcast was performed mostly by teenage students at the high school, while the film features adult actors where appropriate.
Hathorn said the content also became very different in the move from audio to video. For example the film lacks the podcast’s narrator and is about half an hour shorter. Both she and Hill said it was a great experience.
“It was honestly the best experience I’ve ever had,” Hill said. “I’ve literally always wanted to be an actress, so this is really cool, and it has such a good message too. It's really gonna impact people I feel like."
Hathorn said part of the casting process was trying to find people who believed in the message of the film as it examines mental health struggles.
“Everyone that was a part of the film, the podcast, they are all advocates of the message,” she said. “They didn't just do it for fun, they wanted to do it to make a difference.”
CEPA Spotlight Studio Coordinator Nicholas Fason, who supervises students for CEPA’s audio and video projects, said he was happy to help himself.
“I was really really excited that something that I feel is really important is actually happening,” he said. “There's not many students that come in who want to do something as active as this.”
Active is probably a good way to describe what Hathorn, Hill and their fellow students are doing.
Hathorn said she and her fellow students have started an organization also named Sem;colon to advocate for mental health awareness in their community. As a part of that she and Hill are working on starting a web series with the help of CEPA titled “Sem;colon Sound-Out.”
Hill said the show plans to interview mental health experts and prominent members of the community about mental health issues, in order to reduce stigma and keep the conversation going.
Hathorn said Sem;colon is shifting to be more about that kind of advocacy than just a media project.
“It's kind of more of an organization than a media project at this point,” she said.
Hathorn said the purpose of that organization is to keep the conversion on mental health going.