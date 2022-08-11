Register for upcoming calving management workshop

A successful calving season is the result of good planning and hard work.
Observation of cows and heifers before, during, and after the calving season is necessary to ensure the health and safety of cows, heifers, and calves.
Cows should be checked at least once daily during the calving season, and heifers should be checked two to three times daily.
Having the cows and heifers in an easily accessible pasture with access to working facilities will make this task more manageable.
Also, allowing animals to calve in cleaner pastures away from accumulated mud and manure is better for the health of the calf and the cow or heifer.
Even though we can prepare for the upcoming calving season, challenges and complications can occur.
One of the complications encountered during calving is dystocia, which means a difficult delivery.
Because assistance is often required with a dystocia, cattlemen need to be familiar with the signs of impending calving, as well as the sequence of events associated with normal labor and delivery to determine when or if assistance is needed.
The St. Clair County Extension office is offering a "Hands-on Calving Management Workshop" on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Friendship Baptist Church, 19436 US Hwy 411, Springville from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 a person, and dinner will be provided.
This hands-on workshop will teach best management practices used to monitor, identify, and assist with difficult calving in a timely manner, as well as properly assist calves after they are born.
Contact the St. Clair County Extension office at 205-338-9416 to register. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 7.