Ragland's Summer Sizzle Fest sizzles

RAGLAND — There were wet children sliding down the water slide and others jumping in the inflatable jumping house.
Another child held a partially eaten hotdog, while a little girl patted a small pony on the head.
All these activities and more were part of the annual Summer Sizzle Fest at Jennifer Leah Walking Track Park.
That Saturday marked the third year for Ragland’s Summer Sizzle Fest.
“This is all for the kids,” organizer Colleen Darby said. “The kids have my heart.”
The park was packed with fun and entertainment for everyone, young and old.
“This is a family event, but this is literally for the kids,” Darby said. “It’s all about the kids, and coming together as a community. Our slogan is, ‘Fun in the Sun for Everyone.’”
This year the event also hosted knife, hatchet and ax throwing contests.
All kinds of four-legged friends waited for youngsters to get to know them close up.
“The petting zoo is always a hit,” Darby said.
Live entertainment started with 12-year-old Leeds sensation, Leynnox, who played her guitar and sang a variety of songs for the crowd.
“That 12-year-old is full of talent,” Darby said, adding that she has family in Ragland.
The Restoration Church Praise Team also hit the stage, as well as Bryon Kay, Steve Kay and Brady Ray Jackson with Christ Like.
Matt Hardy, a solo acoustic player, also made an appearance for the crowd, as did the Pell City Line Dancers.
“Blake Campbell was D.J. and M.C. for us between performances,” Darby said.
The helicopter did not make its usual visit to the event this year.
“Everyone has my most sincere apologies for the helicopter not being there,” Darby said. “It was beyond my control.”
Despite the absence of the vertical bird, there was lots to do, and a variety of great food to eat.
And for game contestants, in everything from hula hoops to a lucky draw of the cards, some walked away from their competition with great prizes, like a new 42-inch color television, a laptop, tablet, and a $100 gas card from Marathon gas.
Darby said the timing for the event is planned for the youngsters.
“Summer Sizzle Fest is one last hoorah for the kids to enjoy some fun in the sun before returning back to school,” Darby said. “Sizzle Fest is especially a fun time for any of the kids who may not have gotten to take a vacation or trip anywhere. They get to play with their friends and be carefree. They run around, go up and down on the slides, having the time of their lives. That’s why I do it.”
And what about the sweltering summer heat? No sweat, she said.
“I love the summer time,” Darby said. “It’s my favorite time of the year. I love to bring as much water and wet activities as I can for the kids.”
And the weather did cooperate, and even though it was the “Summer Sizzle Fest,” park trees offered lots of shade for guests who came, despite the August heat.
“I love that location,” Darby said. “We still sizzled down there, but it’s a beautiful park.”
She said Sizzle Fest provides the community an outdoor event geared towards fellowship and unity.
“It brings much love to my heart to see everyone enjoying the day, visiting and talking with people they may not have seen for a while,” Darby said.