Pell City library's reading challenge still open for residents

PELL CITY — The Pell City Public Library is reminding residents there is still time to participate in its Winter Reading Challenge.
The challenge began Jan. 18 and finishes Feb. 28.
According to a news release, residents can read whatever books they choose and earn a chance to win prizes.
Each hour of reading counts for an entry in the drawing to be held at the conclusion of the reading challenge. Participants may also count time they spend reading E-books or listening to audiobooks as well. The winter reading program is open to children and adults.
Participants may register online at pellcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365
If readers have questions, or need assistance in registration, please contact the library at 205-884-1015.
The library is open for business, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for those that wish to come in to browse, or use library services. Social distancing is practiced and masks are necessary for entry.