Pell City 10-year-old wins pre-teen division in Miss Southeastern preliminary pageant

PELL CITY — A local 10-year-old Lila Henderson has won the USA National Miss Southeastern preliminary pageant.
Henderson won the pre-teen division of the pageant against 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds from the southeastern United States. The pageant was in Atlanta on March 26-27.
She is the daughter of Pell City Councilman Blaine Henderson and Pell City Board of Education member Laurie Henderson.
Laurie Henderson said Lila’s next step will be going to the organization's national competition in Orlando.
Laurie said Lila could not have won without the support of Pell City residents, friends and family who voted for her in the people’s choice portion of the competition, which required a donation of at least $5.
Laurie said as part of Lila’s responsibilities will be working on a platform called “The Crown C.A.R.E.S” (Creating A Respectful Environment in Schools).
To do this Lila is helping to create a buddy system at Williams Intermediate School. The system will pair students that may not normally interact together so they can get to know each other better. Laurie said the idea is that if students understand each other better it will lower the instances of bullying in schools.
While Lila developed the idea on her own, Laurie said she hopes, both as a parent and board member, to help expand the program to all of Pell City’s Elementary Schools.
Laurie said she knows this will be a lot of work, but she's proud of how hard her daughter has been working so far.
“I’m just so proud of her because i know the hard work she's put in.” she said.