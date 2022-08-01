Meeting Mr. No Shoulders

Biologist Maddie Prickett looked toward the group of children sitting on the floor inside the Ashville City Council Chamber.
“I need some volunteers to hold an animal, which is long and heavy,” she said to the children. “They must be brave, strong and well-behaved.”
Small hands shot upward, as the children attending the McCain Memorial Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, eagerly awaited the selection.
About 10 minutes later, some of those small hands were now holding a massive 80-pound, 10-foot long Albino Python.
“We call her Banana Pudding,” said Prickett, who works for the Yarbrough Education Reptiles — The Snake Show.
She said the Yarbrough snake show hit the road fulltime in 1974. She began working with the family when she was in high school, cleaning the containers and feeding and caring for various snake species.
Today, Prickett travels the state performing hundreds of shows at special events, libraries, schools and even at Boy Scout meetings.
At last week’s summer reading program, Prickett brought boxes and cloth bags full of snakes, both poisonous and non-poisonous.
“I brought some snakes you might see in your yard,” she told the children attending the event.
One at a time she pulled out Mr. No Shoulders telling the more than 100 people who attended last week’s event what kind of snake it was, what it ate, where it lived and other interesting facts about each specimen.
“This is usually our most popular program of our summer reading program, so we know people are going to come out and support the show,” said Paula Ballard, the Library Director of the McCain Memorial Public Library in Ashville.
Everyone at the event appeared to have enjoyed the snake show and learned a little more about the snakes of Alabama.
“We focus on native snakes, but we do bring a few exotics,” Prickett said. “I enjoy teaching people about snakes. Snakes sometimes get a bad rap. I enjoy helping people understand the snakes.”
For example, she said some people think some snakes will chase you.
“We don’t have snakes in the U.S. that chase people,” she said.
Peggy Coker of Ashville said she learned something new from the snake show.
“I thought snake get under logs, or in piles of leaves, but I never thought toys scattered around the yard could be a hiding place for snakes,” she said.
Pickett said most people are bitten when trying to catch or kill a snake.
“They want to be left alone,” she said. “If you leave them alone, they will leave you alone.”
She said if you can see the shape of their eyes, you’re too close to a snake.
Prickett said the Yarbrough Education Reptiles — The Snake Show motto is, “The difference between fear and appreciation is knowledge.”
One Ashville woman could relate to that motto.
Stacey Bowen of Ashville said she has seen the snake show about six times through the years, and it has totally changed her perspective about snakes.
“I used to be one of those people who said the only good snake is a dead snake,” Bowen said. “Not anymore.”