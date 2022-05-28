Meet Your Neighbor: Walker Arrowood

Walker Arrowood is a 6-year-old who moved to Moody the week of Christmas from Pell City. Arrowood is a first-grader in Mrs. Stephanie Cole’s class at Moody Elementary School and loves being a part of the Blue Devil family.
His favorite thing to do is go on fun trips with his mom, dad and his two brothers.
“I love to go to Braves games,” Arrowood said.
In fact, baseball and basketball are his two favorite sports. Excited to take swimming lessons this summer, Arrowood also looks forward to going to the beach and jumping off the rope swing at Lake Wedowee.
As students throughout St. Clair County finish their school year, Arrowood said his favorite thing about first grade has been when his class gets to have “free draw” time and when he has time to write in his writing journal. In kindergarten, he enjoyed playing fun games on the computer, and in pre-k, Arrowood recalls the day where the Pell City Fire Department stopped by their school and his class crawled out of a fire simulation.
“We got to play on the fire truck,” Arrowood said.
His favorite subject in school is reading.
“I like Pete the Cat books because he’s funny, he makes up songs and he’s interesting,” he said.
Looking ahead to second grade, Arrowood said, “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and learning more.”
He loves pajama, hat and sunglasses days at school, too. Arrowood’s looking forward to turning seven on July 17th because of one thing — “it’ll be cooler because I’m going to be taller.”
The most important thing in Arrowood’s life is his family. Weston and Weylyn are his brothers. Weston is 7 and Weylyn is 3.
“Weylyn smacks me sometimes,” Arrowood said. “My dad, Eric, buys me all the baseball cards. My mom, Alyssa, loves me. She spends her money to make a nice dinner. My Monga (grandmother) is very sweet to me. I love her, and she loves me.”
One of his favorite baseball players is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. His favorite basketball player is Michael Jordan. He loves watching Prezley on YouTube and Dotman Roblox. His favorite holiday is Christmas and his best friends are Luke and Brice.
“We play jackpot together (a game at school with a football),” he said.
As for what makes him laugh, Arrowood chuckles at the words, “Super Swonic Speed,” and calling on his old soul traits, his favorite song is "Burning Love" by Elvis.
When Arrowood grows up he wants to be a Major League Baseball Player for the Braves. He’s excited to live in Moody because he says, “It’s just fun.”
As far as what community means to him, Arrowood said, “Community is where you can go to a neighbor’s house and you can be nice.”