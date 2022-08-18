Meet Your Neighbor: St. Clair County

It’s time to apply that old saying of “exploring your backyard.”
As the hazy lazy days of summer dwindle, there are still good times to be had in our own backyards throughout St. Clair County.
Cruising off I-20 onto U.S. 411 into Moody offers an array of eateries to curb any craving.
From Friday Farmers Markets at Moody City Park to monthly chamber luncheons throughout the year and Oktoberfest in the fall, Moody has plenty to explore.
Easing down U.S. 411 to Odenville, this area was incorporated in 1914, and its town motto is, “A good place to call home.”
On Alabama Street, you’ll find Fortson Museum and Archives, which is home to the town’s preservation and history.
One of the museum’s highlights is its “Hall of Heroes,” which features men and women in the area who have served or are serving to ensure we maintain our great nation.
Taking a left turn from U.S. 411 onto Alabama 174, you’ll discover Springville.
Greeted by Big Springs Park and characters from A Christmas Story as you head down the main street in Springville, you’ll discover the quaint small town ripe for the picking for a Hallmark movie location.
Whether you’re taking your children to the splash pad or your four legged friends to the dog park, immersing yourself in community activities is a must.
On the back roads from Springville to Ashville is a scenic drive that will have you rolling down the windows, opening up the sunroof (if you have one) and cranking up your favorite tunes that have you living your best life as you enjoy a stress reducing drive.
Home to one of the county seats in St. Clair County, Ashville hosts historical sites such as the Inzer House and the Ashville Masonic Lodge Museum. Great fishing, boating and picnic opportunities can be had at Greensport Marina.
Easing over to Ragland, you have the chance to experience festivals like Summer Sizzle Fest or take part in a celebratory town parade.
Incorporated in 1899, Ragland is the hometown of Major League Baseball Player Rudy York, whose career ran from 1934-1948.
York’s most known for playing for the Detroit Tigers.
Traveling down U.S. 231 from Ashville brings you straight into Pell City, which is home to the second county seat in St. Clair County.
Welcoming visitors and neighbors alike, Lake Logan Martin provides a beautiful background for all who explore it.
Each town you explore throughout St. Clair County is rich in history.
Your neighbors are the ones who give each community life!
Through libraries bringing citizens together through their town’s reading programs and activities, active chambers of commerce ensuring their communities are thriving and gorgeous parks that offer sports or serve as a special place for respite, it’s such a gift that our county’s bountiful beauty is literally in our own backyards.
I invite you to explore your little slice of heaven and welcome all that St. Clair County has to offer as your new friend and neighbor.
Until next time …