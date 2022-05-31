Meet Your Neighbor: Ellen House

Farms, fashion and fun are three important things that put a pep in Ellen House’s step.
Upon meeting House, you instantly know you’ve found a friend. Endearing and joyous, House greets familiar and new faces with her gracious smile.
Born in Mobile, House grew up on an 800-acre dairy farm.
“My father served on the State Milk Control Board under Governor Gordon Persons and was offered a job working for George Barber Sr., in 1953 in Birmingham,” House said.
For years, her family lived on Clairmont Avenue in historic downtown Birmingham where she attended and graduated from Ramsay High School before moving to Springville in 1960.
“I actually won a modeling scholarship in the 11th grade to represent Ramsay High School,” House said. “I competed with other girls from Ensley, Phillips, Woodlawn, Shades Valley and Ramsay high schools. I won a modeling course given at The Molton Hotel in downtown Birmingham.”
Ellen met her husband, Steve House, through a blind date arranged by her mother.
“He was 24, and I was 19,” House said. “It was a love story that lasted 52 years until I lost him to lung cancer on July 16, 2012.”
The Houses married in June 1960 on Mr. and Mrs. John House's farm in Springville, where Ellen still lives today with two of her other great loves, Mollie and Maysun, her horses.
“I love my horses and anything to do with our farm,” House said. “I’ve been around horses since I was very young.”
She and her sister Patricia used to show Tennessee Walking Horses in their teen years. They also have another sister, Brenda.
Ellen and Steve House raised cattle and went to many cattle shows and sells over the years. Now, her daughter, Stephanie House McAvoy, and her husband raise the cattle and donkeys at House Angles Farm.
“On mine and Steve’s honeymoon, we went to Paris, Ky.,” House said. “We went to see the pretty horse farms. It was June 18, 1960.”
Farming is one career House had, but her main job was working at the Springville Post Office for 37 years.
“I started as a clerk in 1967 and retired as an Officer in Charge/Postmistress in 2004,” House said. “I took courses regarding the postal service and over the years I helped smaller offices when other Officers in Charge/Post Masters needed time off or they needed to hire someone. Places like Mount Olive, Remlap and Ragland. When I was a girl, our mailman on the dairy farm in Mobile interested me at an early age. A gentleman by the name of J.B. Martin asked me to take the test for the post office and he chose me out of three for the job.”
One of Houses’ favorite stories of working at the post office was when they received chickens.
“We used to get little chickens," she said. "We’d hear these little chirps. That was a real highlight for me.”
Another story of interest that came to House’s mind was a train explosion.
“It was the late '60s and a train hit another one and derailed," she said. "They exploded and soot and smoke came over our little town.”
Another constant in House’s life is still modeling. Since 1958, when she won the modeling scholarship through Ramsay High School, she’s modeled whenever she gets the chance. During the late '80s and early '90s, House took some refresher courses at the Kathy Lawson Agency and modeled in malls like The Riverchase Galleria and for department stores such as Pizitz, Sears and Belk. And boutiques in Mountain Brook and Crestline.
These days, House enjoys modeling for The Club at events and church fashion shows. In fact, House recently walked the runway to raise money for the Springville Preservation Society to help continue operations for the 1921 Rock House, the White House by Springville City Hall and the Presbyterian church.
“It was a big, exciting time,” House said.
As for what she likes about modeling, House said, everything: “I love the people and environment during a show and the kindness they show. They’re always so complimentary of the shows and you can see their happiness.”
Family is also something that brings happiness to House’s life. She and Steve have two children, a son, Steve Jr. and a daughter, Stephanie.
“They both live on the farm, in their own homes and have children of their own. I have four little great grans,” House said. “When Steve Jr. was little, he couldn’t say Stephanie, so he said, ‘Nee’s.’ That’s what her business here in Springville is called, Nee’s Flower Market.” One of House’s favorite things to do on the family farm is host barbecues and pool parties.
“I love having my girlfriends and family over," she said. "I also loved hosting the Kool Kats, a singing group of men and women from the Argo Presbyterian Church. We had them over for eight years straight at our barbecues.”
Fun times are a must for House. One of those times is when she attends her friend’s Mary Somerville’s Derby party.
“I haven’t been to the Kentucky Derby yet, but I love going to Derby parties,” she said.,
House also enjoys her yard.
“I love my yard," she said. "I plant daffodils and narcissus flowers.”
Another of House’s favorite things are Western wear and San Antonio.
“We went in 1992 or '93," she said. "That’s where I got the hat I’m wearing today.”
One of her favorite places they visited on that trip to San Antonio was King Ranch.
“It’s one of the biggest cattle farms if not the biggest in the U.S., it was just beautiful," she said. "I love being outside. I’m a nature and farm girl at heart.”
She and Steve Sr. also loved listening to music from Frank Sinatra and going to concerts such as Diana Krall and Wayne Newton at the Alys Stephens Center.
As for what she loves about Springville — everything the community has to offer.
“Living in this small town is so rewarding in so many ways,” House said. “The love outpours when people are involved in common interests and purpose.”
House loves giving back to her community by serving at her church, Springville First United Methodist Church.
“I have taught Sunday School and have been a former President of the United Methodist Women, where I’m still an active member,” she said.
House says a good neighbor is reliable.
“A good neighbor is someone you can call for anything (emergency or non-emergency related),” House said. “I took my neighbor to breakfast this morning. We went to Shaw’s at Whitney Junction.”
Perhaps, House’s best quality is her love of life and these pearls of wisdom she once shared as encouragement when someone was nervous to hit the runway at a fashion show. House’s words to live by — go out there and sparkle!