Meet Your Neighbor Camran Perkins says good-bye to summer

As Leeds Elementary School fifth-grader Camran Perkins celebrates his last few days of summer vacation, he looks forward to meeting new friends and seeing where the new school year takes him.
“Math is my favorite subject,” Perkins said. “I know all my nines up to 12 in multiplication.”
Perkins was busy this summer attending Leeds Jane Culbreth Library’s summer reading events, such as LEGO Mania and Animal Tales Animal Science, where he met a snake named Bob.
Perkins described the scaly creature by saying, “It was creepy.”
Involved in his community, Perkins takes karate from Sensei Larry at Kanzen Karate Do in historic downtown Leeds.
“I like learning how to defend myself,” he said.
Concerned about preserving the environment, Perkins said, “A while ago I picked up trash in the woods.”
Noticing his surroundings, Perkins said, “It seems most of the people in our community are happy. I think that’s nice.”
The 10-year-old says he wants to be an engineer when he grows up. His favorite thing to do is to chill with his friends and create LEGO builds.
“Whatever I know, I do,” Perkins said when it comes to constructing with LEGOs.
Perkins comes from a big family who likes to have fun. Perkins’ mom, Ginger, is a nurse.
“She’s really sweet and caring,” he said.
Then there’s his dad Scott, brother Logan and his sisters Elonica, Danielle and Lauren.
“And we have a dog named KiKo and a cat named Ash,” he said.
During the summer, Perkins embarked on an adventure, making his way to downtown Birmingham to experience “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” at The Alabama Theatre. Both were first-time experiences for him.
“I loved the Wonkavator,” Perkins said, regarding the movie.
As for the Alabama Theatre, “it had the fancy chandeliers; that’s how I know it’s good,” he said.
A member of Sharing the Word Church, Perkins said Christmas is his favorite holiday, because it’s Jesus’s birthday and you get presents.
His hobbies include building LEGOs and scoring on his brother at games.
“I’m going to ask for the Bad Batch Attack Shuttle LEGO set for Christmas,” Perkins said.
His favorite restaurant is Chick-fil-A.
“I love chicken,” Perkins said.
His favorite band is 21 Pilots, and his favorite book is “Overworld in Flames.”
“It’s a Minecraft book,” he said.
His favorite movie or TV time snack is popcorn and chocolate or popcorn covered in chocolate, and his favorite TV show/movie is “LEGO Ninjago.”
If Perkins were president he said his motto would be, “Keep our world clean!”
As for being a good neighbor, Perkins says a good neighbor is someone who is kind to the elderly.
“A good neighbor does not disturb their neighbors, especially if they’re older,” he said. “A good neighbor is nice to people and what’s around them.”
Looking ahead to the first day of school, Perkins says he’s always a little nervous.
“You don’t know if the people are going to be nice or mean or rude,” he said.
A special time he remembers from his previous school year was the fourth-grade field trip to Montgomery.
“My favorite part was going in that big room (at the state capitol building) looking around and voting,” he said.
Eager to do new things, Perkins wants to try soccer this year.
But before he heads back to the classroom to begin his fifth-grade year, Perkins will enjoy a few more Sonic Friday nights with is family.
“I love getting the cookie dough blast with whip cream on top,” he said.
As he soaks up every last drop of fun in the sun and moments off for summer, Perkins is excited to head back to the beach.
“I’ll probably just bury myself in the sand, and hope I get some salt water in my mouth, so I can say I’m salty,” Perkins said.