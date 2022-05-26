Meet Your Neighbor: Alyssa Arrowood

This week’s neighbor is the proud momma of last week’s neighbor, Walker Arrowood.
Allow me to introduce to you — Alyssa Arrowood. Originally from Newnan, Ga., Arrowood moved to Pell City in 2017, where she and her family immersed themselves in the community. Even though they enjoyed their time in Pell City, they were being called to where they now reside, Moody. Santa arrived a few days early for the Arrowood family in 2021 as that’s the week they moved to Blue Devil country.
“Community is equivalent to family,” Arrowood said. “Our church and friends became our family here.”
Immersing themselves in their church family at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Vandiver, Arrowood’s reverts to Luke 11:9 for comfort: “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
Arrowood’s also involved with Walker’s end of the school year festivities and her husband, Eric has coached Walker’s baseball and basketball teams.
Proud momma to Walker, age 6, Arrowood’s youngest, Weylyn, age 3, keeps her on her toes and she’s also a bonus mom to her stepson Weston, age 7.
“Eric and I have been married three years. Our first date was at a country concert at Brickhouse Bar and Grille,” she said.
Married on March 7, 2020, seven days before the world shut down due to a global pandemic, the newly wed Arrowoods invested their honeymoon money into long term fun for the family.
“We used our honeymoon money to buy a camper,” she said.
The perfect addition for their family because they love camping: “Our favorite camping spot is Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City,” said Arrowood. “There’s a lot for the kids to do.”
Although Arrowood keeps busy when she suits up in her cape as Super Mom, she also enjoys capturing just the right moment for others.
“I took photography and art classes at West Georgia, but I’m self taught,” Arrowood said. “I enjoy it. I focus on lifestyle photography, to try to capture the moment you’re going to want to remember.”
You can see some of the many moments she’s commemorated on her Facebook page, Alyssa Arrowood Photography.
Turning one of her hobbies into a career, Arrowood’s hobbies now include running on her pink treadmill, reading Nicholas Sparks books, working on unfurnished furniture pieces and doing anything crafty.
“I’m a sucker for love stories,” she said.
When Arrowood needs a good chuckle, she looks to her family.
“My kids are really funny,” she said. “Usually, I’m the one trying to make people laugh and I laugh along with them.”
One such time the family still gets a good laugh about to this day is when they accidentally crashed a funeral.
“It was around Christmas time and my family and I were excited about going to see this live nativity scene when we still lived in Georgia. We were all dressed up in full Christmas attire, I mean decked out, smocked outfits and Christmas sweaters,” Arrowood said. “So we went to where the live nativity scene was supposed to be and stood in line. People were stopping to shake our hands and say they were sorry for our loss. We were a week early and accidentally crashed a funeral.”
Living along the idea that “laughter is the best medicine,” Arrowood is really working hard to implore self-care into her daily routine.
“I recently chopped nine inches off my hair," she said. "I’m trying to be more aware of self-care and not neglect myself. Partake in a little bit of pampering.”
Arrowood’s perfect day is waking up before the kids to bask in the joy of a quiet cup of coffee, then doing something outside with the family.
“I love easy days with no stress where we just go with the flow,” she said.
Another wonderful thing Arrowood doesn’t stress about is her neighbors.
“Our neighbor trades baseball cards with Walker through the fence,” Arrowood said. “To me, a good neighbor is somebody who is dependable, there for you and shares a smile with you when you pass them. I like it when I feel safe letting my kids play in the backyard.”
Moody is that place for the Arrowoods.
“I want my kids to never be the coolest kids,” Arrowood said. “I want them to be the kindest and know their worth. We’re just trying to raise good humans.”
