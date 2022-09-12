Meet Your Neighbor - Jacque Owens

Panther pride runs deep within Jacque Owen.
Born, raised and educated in Pell City, Owen also raised her kids in the same school system she not only went to, but now works in.
Since January 2020, Owen has served as the administrative assistant to the Pell City School System’s (PCSS) superintendent.
Prior to that, she had been the receptionist at Coosa Valley Elementary School in the PCSS since 2012.
“My job has given me the opportunity to gain some lifelong friends, work with some amazing people and love on some incredible children,” Owen said. “I love being able to help people through my job.”
As a citizen who loves living and learning in her hometown, Owen says community is about joining forces to achieve a greater goal.
“Community is a group of people who work together for the common good of everyone,” Owen said.
The way Owen stays involved in her community is being true to her school.
“I am involved in the community through my position with the school system,” she said. “I also have grandchildren who play city league sports and I’m a Realtor, which affords me the opportunity to work with members of our community through buying and selling their homes.”
Married to Darrin Owen for 33 years, he and Jacque have three children and five grandchildren. The youngest grandchild was born Aug. 6, and is their first granddaughter.
For Owen, her perfect day is all about family.
“Any day that I am able to have all of my children under one roof at the same time is a great day for me,” she said. “I also enjoy a day at the beach.”
Her hobbies include jamming to her sons’ band, Tres Hombres, while playing gigs throughout St. Clair County and its neighboring areas, hiking to waterfalls and gardening.
She’s also excited about the 2022-2023 school year.
“I am looking forward to this school year as we see projects get started and completed as a result of the successful tax referendum,” Owen said.
An avid sports fan, you’ll see Owen adorning her beloved orange and blue as she cheers on her favorite team, the Auburn Tigers.
“I especially like basketball,” Owen said. “War Eagle!”
A country music lover, her musical tastes vary from country to classic rock.
“My boys have broadened my musical tastes quite a bit,” she said. “I previously wasn’t a big ZZ Top fan, but they play a lot of their music, as well as Creedence Clearwater Revival and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Now I’m a fan.”
Owen’s first concert was The Eagles and her most recent was Garth Brooks.
“Garth was always on my bucket list, but I honestly never thought it would actually happen” she said. “So, when he announced he was coming to Birmingham, I knew that was my chance. He did not disappoint.”
Inspired by Garth’s electric performance, Owen also draws inspiration from those who are humble.
“The people who inspire me the most are those who live or take care of someone with a disability or illness, but don’t complain,” she said.
The best advice Owens received came from two of her favorite people — her mom and dad.
“When we were kids, my siblings and I spent a good bit of our summers helping my mother and daddy ‘work’ in our garden. I remember shucking corn one day and my daddy came by and said, ‘If you’d just do it and get done with it and stop dreading it, it will go by faster,’” Owen said. “He was right. I hope I’ve given good advice to my children. They seem to have turned out to be productive citizens, so I hope I can take some credit for that.”
Like John Mellencamp sang in “I Was Born in a Small Town,” Owen doesn’t forget from where it is that she comes from, and she thoroughly enjoys still being immersed in the ongoings of her hometown today.
For Owen, being a good neighbor is simple, it’s all about being there for each other.
“Being a good neighbor means seeing a need and meeting it,” she said. “You can always find a way to lend a hand and do so without expecting recognition or something in return. That’s what a good neighbor does.”
As for what she loves about Pell City —it’s home.
“I love the hometown atmosphere,” Owen said. “I love that even though we are growing, we are all still neighbors who want the best for our community.”