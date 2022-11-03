It’s a hometown Christmas in Pell City

PELL CITY — The Heart of Pell City has big plans to deliver another delight for Christmas for the fifth year running, and this group of elves is excited to announce the 2022 plans.
There are garlands to string, and grand giant ornaments to hang, big batches of sparkle and lights and all kinds of good cheer awaiting the season’s sensations.
But first, there are things to be done, as any elf knows, and this is the time to get busy hands to work to help deliver the season’s shine.
Members are ready to remind all that the old saying of “Many hands make light work” are real, and the to-do list for the holiday bash may be long, but, one helping hands can handle with their own kinds of skills.
It’s time to step in and step up, enjoy the art of decorating and join with friends, and enlist needed hands for the task in tow.
During a planning session held Wednesday, Heart of Pell City spokeswoman Gail Benefield gave details of how to get busy, and sign up and show up for taking part in the occasion.
Her smile was inviting, telling of the group’s plans, and one that is likely to be contagious for hometown folks to unite.
There’s the 20 plus foot tree to get placed downtown, in front of the courthouse where it becomes a beacon of cheer for all who pass through the town.
It’s the backdrop for the city’s downtown restaurants and shops, and beckons to all to stop in and enjoy, whether it’s visitors or hometowners who catch a view of the sight.
Building the centerpiece for Christmas downtown is no small task, and any and all who have hands to spare can sign up and begin.
The lighting itself is planned for Dec. 2, a week before the city’s big Christmas Parade on Dec. 7, paving the way for all the fun that awaits.
Benefield has a full slate of projects to help with the non-profit’s goal, and there are also plenty of ways to become sponsors when time is in short supply.
Volunteers will guide addressing the tree, there’s the put up and take down both to consider and each of the tasks can stretch over a few days.
It’s hoped to add holiday touches to downtown street corners, and a brand new sleigh to get into place and ready for all to enjoy and take holiday pictures in and around.
A nativity scene, too, will be part of the plan, and there’s a stage to prepare, along with assistants to help keep tree lighting festivities moving along through the night.
Clean up crews will also be a job to consider, along with many other roles the group has to fill.
The day of the lighting, downtown shops will offer Open House activities and all kinds of delights. Businesses can compete in a window decorating event, with winners announced the night of the lighting.
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is the theme for the decorations, and matches the one chosen for this year’s Christmas Parade.
There will be shopping tables in place on the courthouse grounds, and these are available for businesses who register, just call Benefield for a spot at 205-401-6142 or contact her at gailbelefield@gmail.com.
You may also contact Denise Olivastri for sponsorships, contacting her by text or call at 256-589-5224, or mailing these to Heart of Pell City, 1910 Cogswell Ave., Pell City, AL 35125. The organization may also be contacted by email at heartofpellcity@gmail.com.
Santa’s scheduled to visit, and make lots of rounds, listening to any and all who have wishes to make.
The Heart of Pell City was formed to promote the city’s cultural, educational and entertainment development for families and friends, and is involved in its beautification and preservation of historic interests and awareness. It also wants to support development and business networking.
Membership in the group is warmly extended to all, Benefield said, and welcomes these along with offering volunteer hours and in-kind needs.