It’s a hometown Christmas in Pell City

Preparations are in the works for the Heart of Pell City’s Fifth Annual Tree Lighting for Dec. 2. From left, Urainah Glidewell, director for the Greater Pell City Area Chamber of Commerce; Denise Olivastri, Heart of Pell City volunteer; and Payton Frederick, representing the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. From left standing are volunteers Barbara Miller, Chelsea Isbell, Gail Benefield, April Willis and Jacob Compton.