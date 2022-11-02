Get Organized! What scares you? Is it your desk?

Halloween is the one day of the year when we have fun with "scary things." But what if your desk was a scary thing 365 days a year? If you want to get rid of that messy desk once and for all, this article is for you.
What does your desk look like right now? What impression does it give visitors? If it is piled high with papers, perhaps it tells people you are a busy person. Maybe it says you are overwhelmed. It could be a warning to others that things are likely to be falling through the cracks.
On the other hand, what message does a clean desk communicate to others? More importantly, how does it make you feel?
Reclaim your space
A desk is a workspace. It’s a place to spread a project from one end to the other and see all the pieces. Nothing gets accidentally mixed with anything else. When that session is over, the desk is clean again.
Contrast that scene with the habitually-cluttered desk. Piles line the perimeter. Maybe you can clear a small square in the center in which to work. Parts of your project intertwine with the paper avalanche that’s already there. When it’s time to put it all away, some papers get left behind and other random papers are accidentally included.
Why the mess?
“Oh, I have those piles so I won’t forget about them,” the chronic piler says.
He can’t focus on anything for the constant distraction of everything. Each item represents a decision half-made about some action to take somewhere in the future. As a result, he loses the present.
And it’s so easy to solve
Empty a file drawer in your desk and set up a Tickler File. All you need are 43 hanging file folders. Take the first 31 and number them. Each file represents a day of the month. Label the remaining 12 with the months of the year and your system is ready to go.
The idea is simple. When paper comes your way that you will need to see again on some future day, slip it into the appropriate folder. If that day is going to be within the next month, put the paper in the correct numbered folder. A piece of paper you drop into folder “17” will resurface on the 17th day of the month.
For paper you will need to see again in a month or more, slip it into the correct monthly folder.
The paper you do not need to see again until sometime in December is filed in the “December” folder. You have earned the right to forget about that piece of paper!
At the end of the month, you have a nifty ritual—opening next month’s file. At the end of
October, open the “November” file. Make a decision about what DAY in November you need to see each item and file each one in the 1-31 folders.
You can read about examples for what might go in the Tickler File at bit.ly/frankbuck40.
Universally, this one tool seems to make a huge difference.
An old Scottish Prayer exclaims, “From ghoulies and ghosties and long-leggedy beasties and things that go bump in the night, Good Lord, deliver us.” Had it been penned in the modern-day office, that prayer may well have included, “… from deskies that overfloweth.” On this Halloween, let’s make sure the most frightening things are not the desks at which we sit.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.