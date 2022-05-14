Get Organized! What’s a money calendar and why do I need one

Do you use online banking? Do you have certain monthly bills and subscriptions auto-paid from your account?
Do you have subscriptions for magazines or services that auto-renew? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, you need a money calendar.
What's a money calendar?
A money calendar is one more calendar to add to your present Google Calendar. It will list all of the things that are happening automatically with your finances. You will know exactly what you are expecting to see happen.
Where you have a charge that doesn't jive with what's on your money calendar, you will have a trigger to take action.
How do I create a money calendar?
Google Calendar gives us the ability to have multiple calendars.
—In the left sidebar, scroll down to "Other Calendars" and click the plus sign.
—Choose "Create new calendar."
—Name it "Money Calendar."
—Clicking on the three dots beside the calendar name allows you to choose a color for the calendar. I chose green for mine. To me, green is the color of money.
You can turn the money calendar on or off by checking or unchecking the box at any point.
Gather the expenses that are being auto-paid:
—Phone bill
—Power bill
—Mortgage
—Credit card
—Others
Gather all recurring expenses you have for services or subscriptions:
—Pest control
—Lawn care/weed control
—Technology tech support
—Subscription renewals for magazines
—Auto-shipments for dog food, baby supplies, household goods, etc. from Amazon or others
—Others
Once you have a complete list, add each item to the money calendar. Add it as you would any other event, but simply choose the "Money Calendar" from the dropdown.
For each entry, add the date the bill is bank drafted or the date a subscription renews. Add any details in the description part of the event:
—The renewal amount for a subscription
—The procedure for canceling if you do not want to renew
—Contact information for questions about an expense
Each of these entries will be a repeating event. The mortgage is paid every month. Credit cards are auto-paid every month. Magazine subscriptions recur annually.
Enter each expense once and set the repeating pattern. The beauty of all this is when you enter each of these items once and set the repeating pattern, you don't have to touch it again. Each time you open a new credit card or add a new subscription, go to your Money Calendar and add a repeating event.
For more information and a demonstration video, come over to FrankBuck.org/money-calendar.
You now have a calendar you can turn on and off at will. Turn it on and you see every single expense that's going to be automatically deducted from your bank account. With a click, you see all the details. You now have better control over your finances!
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.