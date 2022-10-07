Get Organized! Toothpaste and deadlines

What is the trigger that tells you it’s time to buy toothpaste? Is it when you’re squeezing the last little bit out of the tube?
Or, is it when you take the last unopened tube from under the counter?
How you answer this question speaks volumes about your entire approach to deadlines and either the stress, or lack of stress, they cause.
Unnecessary urgencies
In the toothpaste scenario, the person who adds “Buy toothpaste” to the list when there is none left has created an urgency, and a trivial urgency at that. Buying toothpaste becomes a “must do” for the next day. There may be no other shopping items to get, yet we’re going to make a trip to the store for that lone tube.
If our favorite brand is out of stock, we either settle for something else, or shop somewhere else. Needless to say, we will be paying the regular price for toothpaste.
What about the one for whom the “buy toothpaste” trigger occurs when the last unopened tube is taken from the cabinet under the sink? If toothpaste is bought tomorrow, that’s fine. If it doesn’t get bought until next week or even next month, that’s fine too, because there is enough to last.
Surely there will be a great coupon for toothpaste along the way. If our favorite brand is sold out, no problem. Next time we go shopping, the new shipment will surely have arrived.
Where else are you 'low'?
Take a look in your cabinets in the kitchen, laundry room, and garage. What items are low? Put them on a list and order now. “Low” quickly turns into “out.”
Have you noticed that certain people in your life are constantly rushing to the store for the one item for which they just realized they are “out”? They spend too much time and create too much stress.
Work ahead of deadlines
Working ahead of deadlines earns you freedom to choose. Wait until the last minute and the choices of how to spend your time are no longer your own.
When you work ahead of deadlines, you can batch your work. The article you’re reading now was written one morning when I had set aside a portion of the day to write several articles in one batch.
When you batch your work, you work at a pace that is refreshing rather than frantic. You work on activities that fit together naturally — running a bunch of errands at once or paying a whole stack of bills at once. The result is a process that’s easy.
Finally, when you work ahead of deadlines, you’re “ready” when someone drops something new on your plate or when a wonderful opportunity presents itself.
Keeping all the balls in the air
Our lives have many moving parts. In many ways, we’re like jugglers. But watch a really good juggler … one who never seems to “drop the ball.” This person knows how many objects he has, knows the position of each one, and gives each one the right attention at the right time.
Want life to get easier? Spend more time planning. Banish the time spent running around at the last minute. Life doesn’t have to be as hard as we sometimes make it.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.