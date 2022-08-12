Get Organized! How to Help Your Child Be a Better Reader

Ask a room full of parents how many would like to help their children be better readers, and every hand goes up.
Ask the same group how many are already overwhelmed with all they’re trying to manage in their busy lives, and most of the same hands go up again.
When time is short and the stakes are high, are there easy things parents can do to help?
I recently interviewed Dr. Danny Brassell, who is known as “America’s Leading Reading Ambassador.” In this article, you’ll learn three practical strategies for improving reading achievement at home and gain access to other resources.
20 minutes a day
According to Brassell, research shows that students performing in the bottom 20 percent spent less than a minute a day outside of school reading. Average students spent 9.6 minutes a day outside of school reading for fun. The top students, those in the upper 10 percent, spent just over 20 minutes a day outside of school reading for fun. Just 20 minutes made the difference.
Could you find 20 minutes a day in your household?
Brassell goes on to say that those minutes don’t need to be consecutive. Furthermore, being read aloud to also counts.
Said Brassell: “If you have a 10-minute commute back and forth to school with your kid, put in an audio book. You just covered your 20 minutes.”
Turn on closed captioning
Parents often complain about not having reading material in the home.
Brassell offers an easy solution: “President Bush Sr., over 30 years ago signed a very important law in this country that says every single television set in America has to have closed captioning.”
Brassell pointed out an interesting statistic.
“If you look at reading scores around the world, the more kids watch television, the lower their reading scores are in every single country in the world … except for one,” he said. “The country with the highest reading scores in the world also watches the most television in the world. It’s Finland.”
How could that be?
“Finland makes really bad TV shows,” Brassell said.
To compensate, they import old American shows such as “Gilligan’s Island” and “The Brady Bunch.”
“They have to subtitle all of them,” he said. “The kids are constantly reading the screen.”
Turn on closed captioning. Could that one simple strategy work in your home?
Find their interest
During the interview, Brassell talked about one of the great teachers from his formative years.
“He used the single greatest strategy I’ve ever seen a teacher use to get a person interested in reading,” he said. “He found out what I was interested in.”
Every week, this teacher would come up to Brassell with a book on that subject and suggest it.
It’s a technique Brassell uses.
“By the fourth time I do that with a person, they are going to try to read that book,” he said.
Brassell is on a mission to bring joy back into the classroom. I hope his suggestions also help bring a love of reading into your household.
