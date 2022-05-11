Get Organized! Google Travel: Why You Are Going to Love This One

Organizing trip information can be a challenge. Reservations for planes, hotels, and rental cars alone produce a variety of emails and a variety of details. How do you keep it together?
How do you make each piece of information come back when you need it? That's where Google Travel comes in. You're going to love it!
We’re used to booking a flight or hotel and receiving a confirmation email, right? If you use Gmail in conjunction with Google Calendar, get ready for Google to save you some time.
Some Google Calendar magic
The organized person would put the hotel information on the calendar, right? Wouldn't it also be good to hang onto that confirmation email?
When I get a confirmation email for a flight or hotel, I do nothing more than archive that email (with Gmail keyboard shortcuts turned on, that's simply hitting the letter "e"). The information shows up on Google Calendar automatically
If I double-click the entry on the calendar, I see more details. As for hanging onto the email, there's no need to put it in a special folder. Just click the icon beside where it says: This event was automatically created from an email.
Now for Google Travel
After receiving a confirmation email, I can go to Google.com/travel. Google will create a new trip and title it appropriately. Scrolling down the page, I see similar banners for other scheduled trips. I also see past trips.
Clicking on a banner opens the trip. I see my reservations with all the details. Google is smart enough to look at the hotel information, look at the flight information, and understand they are part of the same trip. If I reserve a rental car, that information will also appear. It's all happening automatically along with the same trip. All I do is make the reservations.
As I scroll down the page, Google offers suggestions for things to do on the trip.
Suppose I made hotel reservations but have yet to make flight arrangements. Google adds both driving directions and a link to flight availability.
Remember how I told you Google also keeps up with past trips? Can't remember where you stayed during that trip to the Grand Canyon? Google Travel can. Click the trip and review all the information.
So how do I get Google Travel?
You already have it. While logged into your Google account, go to Google.com/travel. The permissions are turned on by default. You may want to check just to be sure something has not been turned off.
In Google Calendar, go to your settings and scroll down to "Events from Gmail" in the sidebar. Be sure "Show events automatically created by Gmail in my calendar" is checked.
In Gmail, go into the settings and look at the "General" tab. Scroll down to the "Smart features and personalization" checkboxes and be sure those are checked.
For a demonstration of how to navigate Google Travel, come over to FrankBuck.org/google-travel.
We live in a world rich with opportunity and information. But, our information is only as good as our ability to put our hands on it when we need it. While technology brings us "information overwhelm," it also brings us tools that make organization not only easy but automatic.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.