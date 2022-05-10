Extension News: St. Clair County 4-H Clover Classroom coming in July

Looking for something fun for your kids to do this summer? Well look no further!
With grant support from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council, we are excited to be able to offer the 4-H Clover Classroom again this year.
This special program consists of a series of one-day workshops held throughout the month of July and are open to all youth ages 9-14. Participants are not required to be a 4-H member.
The fee for each class is only $5. You must call the Extension Office at (205) 338-9416, pre-register and pay in order for your child to attend. Registration forms are available at the Extension office, located on the lower level of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City, BO4. Classes are limited to 20 youths.
Each participant will receive a 4-H Clover Classroom t-shirt, snacks and lunch. Be sure to register early as classes fill up quickly!
The following exciting workshops will be offered this year:
—Beginner Cooking Camp Wednesday, July 6th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Moody High FCS Dept.
—Beginner Sewing Thursday, July 7th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Moody High FCS Dept.
—Art Workshop Friday, July 8th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sundi Hawkins Art Studio, Cropwell
—Art Workshop Tuesday, July 12th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sundi Hawkins Art Studio, Cropwell
—Beginner Cooking Camp Wednesday, July 13h; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Moody High FCS Dept.
—Beginner Sewing Thursday, July 14th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Moody High FCS Dept.
—Photography Tuesday, July 19th; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Springville United Methodist Church
—Raptors & Reptiles Program Wednesday, July 20th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pell City Lakeside Park
—Photography Thursday, July 21st; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Springville United Methodist Church
—Raptors & Reptiles Program Friday, July 22nd; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Pell City Lakeside Park
—Sensational Salsa Canning Workshop Tuesday, July 26th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pell City High FCS Dept.
—Sensational Salsa Canning Workshop Thursday, July 28th; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pell City High FCS Dept.