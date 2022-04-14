Cropwell man sentenced to 29 years for 2017 murder

ASHVILLE — A Cropwell man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for the 2017 murder of New London resident Billy Saffold.
James Earl "Peanut" Castleberry, 58, of Cropwell was sentenced to 29 years in prison after a sentencing hearing before St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington on Thursday. As the case was preparing to go to trial, Castleberry pled guilty to murdering Saffold in March.
While Castleberry's plea did away with the need for a trial, Weathington set a separate sentencing hearing. As a part of Weathington's decision, Castleberry will also receive credit for the 1636 days he has spent in the St. Clair County Jail since his original arrest in 2017.
Castleberry's co-defendant in the case, Charla Johnson, pled guilty to murder charges in August of 2021. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
During the hearing, St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the incident originally took place on Oct. 23, 2017. He said a witness saw a Chevrolet Cobalt stopped in the roadway on Cook Springs Cutoff Road and decided to stop to see if anyone needed assistance. Harmon said the witness then saw Castleberry walking towards them covered in blood and holding a knife . The DA said the victim then called 911 and quickly left the scene.
Harmon said when St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Saffold in a ditch on the side of the road alive.
In a 2018 hearing, St. Clair County Investigator, now Chief Investigator, Wayne Layton, read an account from one of the deputies on what happened next.
"I asked him who did this," Layton testified, reading the deputy's sworn statement from the witness stand. "He said, 'James Castleberry, the one they call Peanut.'"
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell later pronounced Saffold dead at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital in Pell City after he died en route to the hospital.
On Thursday, Harmon said there was overwhelming evidence that the cause of death had been blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds. He said the prosecution believed some of the blunt injuries had been caused by a gun found in Saffold's car, which Castleberry and Johnson originally used to flee the scene. Harmon said Saffold had severe defensive wounds on his hands, to the point that some of his figures were almost severed. The DA said Saffold was eventually stabbed in the neck, which damaged his spine and left him paralyzed and unable to fight back.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Saffold did not die fast," Harmon said.
In a statement given in court by Saffold's sister, his family described the way he died as torture. The family described Saffold as a man who always wished to help others. They also said he was a father and grandfather.
Charlie Tudisco, Castleberry's attorney, said during Thursday’s hearing that, had there been a trial, his client could testify that he, Saffold and Johnson had all been intoxicated at the time of the murder. Tudisco also said Castleberry said Saffold had been the first one to pull a knife on the day of the incident while in the Chevrolet Cobalt, though Harmon pointed out that there was no physical evidence to back up that claim. Tudisco also said his client asked for leniency and wanted to express his apologies to Saffold's family for the part he played in Saffold's death.
Harmon said his office is happy with the final result of the case, which it has been working on for over four years.
"The district attorney's office is pleased with the sentence and really appreciates Judge Weathington taking the time to review the documents for sentencing," he said. "We would like to thank all of the law enforcement that participated in this investigation, in particular St. Clair County Chief Investigator Wayen Layton and Former Chief Investigator Tommy Dickson."
Harmon also expressed the gratitude of Saffold's family.
"The family felt that justice was served today," he said, "and that the sentence of James Early Castleberry, while it wont bring their brother back, brings justice to this violent murder. The family did receive some comfort in hearing James Early Castleberry admit that he murdered their son and brother."