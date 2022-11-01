Community, church calendar: Check out local events

We're pleased to have any Community and Church Calendar items you are able to submit. It works best if they're in written form because that reduces the chance for mistakes slipping through on our end. That allows us to simply copy and paste the important names, dates, times and phone numbers just as you've submitted them. It's best to email announcements to Newsdailyhome@gmail.com, although you can drop them off to our office at 598 Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega, if that's how you need to do it. The more immediate calendar items will appear first, with later dates appearing as space permits.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
—Talladega County Retired Educators Association will meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at Plank Road Station in Winterboro. Valerie White, Director Heritage Hall Museum will present the program enlightening members on “Opportunities of Art” for youth and adults in the community.
—The Writer's Guild of Talladega will hold the Thursday, Nov. 3, meeting at 1:30 p.m. Central time and 2:30 p.m. EST. This will be a Zoom meeting. Connect using meeting ID: 626 319 3054, then enter Passcode: maXAr8. Prepare a one- to two-page story to share during the meeting using the following prompts: "What Makes Me Feel Safe?"; "Good People Do Good Things”; "What Is Your Super Power?"
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
—Pell City Gateway Community Garden is holding a fall fundraiser “Flavors of Fall” at the garden, 3705 Mays Bend Road, on Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The organization is raffling off chances to win a freezer and half a processed grass-fed cow. Raffle tickets are $20 each. The drawing will be held during the “Flavors of Fall” fundraising event. The freezer and the beef will be delivered the following week. Tickets can be purchased from community garden members or from Lisa at Trammel Harper & Williams next to the Pell City Coffee Company. Only 300 tickets will be sold and less than 100 remain. Winner need not be present to be eligible. Message us if you have any questions or if you would like to purchase tickets at pellcitygatewaygarden@gmail.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 5-6
—A swap meet will be in Lineville at 89545 Alabama Highway 9 on Saturday, Nov. 5, and a charity car show will be at the same location Sunday, Nov. 6. In 2021, the Clay County Car Show raised $40,000 for the Shrine Children’s Hospital in Greenville, S.C. These proceeds were presented to the Hospital adding to the total of $780,000 raised and donated for the kids over the past thirty-four years. Children from the Heflin, Barfield and Lineville areas are benefiting from the services provided, regardless of their ability to pay, by the network of Shrine hospitals for children. Adult admission is two for $5 or one for $3. Children under the age of 15 are free. Show car admission is $25 a car.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
—The 2022 Sylacauga Veterans Day parade will be Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in downtown Sylacauga. The sponsors will be Radney-Smith Funeral Home and Southern States Bank. The parade will be in recognition of those who have selflessly committed to serve our country in military service. If you, your business, church, civic or school group are interested in participating in the parade, you can register with the parade committee. There is no fee to participate in this parade. Contact Lisa Garrett at (256) 245-1616 or Radney-Smith Funeral Home at lisa.kiser@dignitymemorial.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
—Talladega Chapter #4242 A.A.R.P. will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 a.m. at 132 North Court Street (Talladega County Extension/Community Action Building) for the DRIVER SAFETY CLASS the chapter is sponsoring. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the class starting around 9 a.m. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non- members. Upon completion of the course, you may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount consulting with your agent.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
—On Friday, Nov. 18, there will be an Iron Bowl Health Fair at Spring Street Recreation Center at 502 South Spring Street in Talladega. There will be door prizes and vendors. Win frozen turkeys. Donate to the food drive. For information and vendor registration, contact Tabitha Royal at tablee4@aol.com or (256) 453-7139.
CHURCH CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
—Continuing Nov. 2 and going through the holidays, the Joymaker Circle of Wesley Chapel Church at 820 West Park Street in Sylacauga will be selling the following: 1 pound, 16-ounce bags of pecan pieces; 1 pound, 16-ounce bags of pecan halves; and 7-ounce bottles of Happy Home flavoring (vanilla, clear vanilla, lemon, butter nut, and many more flavors). The pecans are fresh from South Georgia and cost $12 a bag, while the flavoring cost $4 a bottle. You may contact Bobbie Kinser at 205-217-6733 if you are interested in purchasing any of these items. If no one answers, please call again. The pecans will be sold November, December and January, but the flavoring will be sold all year. A part of the proceeds from this sale goes to feed the hungry in our community. Thanks to all of you that have supported us through the years, and we look forward to serving you again.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
—The Mylon Hayes Family will be in concert at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Road in Pell City on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.. No admission charged. Come for this special evening of music.