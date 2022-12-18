Christmas Memory, 1942

It was tree-cutting time and two must be selected—one for our living room and one for the schoolhouse where Stepfather was principal. The morning we sallied forth was a magical winter morning of swirling snow blown across Sand Mountain by a wind that could almost lift me off my feet.
Stepfather got the ax and laid it across his shoulder, and we began our quest. Distance is relative to a four-year-old, but in my memory, we hiked for hours deep into the enchanted reaches of the woods. In reality, I suppose it was only five or six hundred yards into a thicket of pines and cedars behind our house. How we chose the tree and whether I had any say-so in it finds no place in my catalog of remembrances, but I do know that the Chosen Tree reached to the sky and brushed the tips of angels’ wings.
We hauled it home triumphantly, tromping into the wind, but oblivious to its lash and bite in the pride of perfection captured and brought home!
Mother and Stepfather put the tree in a foot tub, placed stones around it to hold it upright, and poured water around it to keep it fresh forever. To me, that tree filled the room! It caressed the ceiling, and where it swept to the floor, there seemed hardly enough room to walk around it.
Decorations? Mother always saved foil gum wrappers and other bits of foil throughout the year and tucked them away until the time came to make Christmas decorations. Then she gathered sweet gum balls and gently pressed the foil around them and hung these little silver balls on the tree. She could fashion lovely things from nothing. And though I’m sure Mother adorned this tree in all the glory she could scrape together, the decorated tree I remember best is the tree at school.
Stepfather’s school was in Bryant, Alabama, a community clinging to the ridges and coves atop Sand Mountain, a mile and a half from Tennessee and a mile and a half from Georgia. It was a community of farm folk, who cajoled food and fodder from the soil, people dependent upon church and school for fellowship. Therefore, the social highlight of winter was the Christmas program the school prepared. Parents with their students, relatives, and friends came by wagon or rattletrap car or walked to attend.
Part of the decorations, naturally, consisted of a tree festooned with homemade ornaments. Someone, however, wanted lights on the tree. This was an incautious idea, for our world was still lit by kerosene; TVA had not as yet climbed Sand Mountain, and to light a tree with candles was a rather risky undertaking at best. But how glorious a lighted tree would be! So, it came to pass that candles were purchased and attached to the tree by little tin candle holders that clipped on the ends of branches.
The program began, and all went well. At the appointed time, the candles were lit, and their soft glow transformed paper chains into jeweled ropes from Tiffany's, the popcorn chains into loops of pearls of great price, and paper snowflakes into filigrees of silver fit for a king! To me, the very star of Bethlehem shone on the baby Jesus doll, and I was sure I saw Him smile as the children sang "Away in a Manger." In that magical atmosphere, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir could not have sung "Silent Night" with more feeling.
"Silent Night" brought the program to its finale, "Joy to the World." Unfortunately and unknown to the carolers, the candles burned low. "Joy to the world! The Lord is come," rang out with much gusto and, I'm sure, with a mountain gospel beat.
The singers made it through the first and second verses, but by then the candles had reached their limit. As "No more let sin and sorrow reign" was sung, one little candle decided to do its part in burning sin and sorrow from the world, so it licked out and lit the tree.
Suddenly, the singing became alarmed and off-key, but the singers kept their places. They would have been rebuked had they fled in disarray. But as they fearfully shrieked, "Far as the curse is found," a gallant mountaineer whose sweetheart was in danger of becoming a modern Joan of Arc, leapt up, snatched the flaming tree and bore it forth into the night, thus becoming the hero of 1942! So ended the Christmas program.
It was the most exciting thing my four-year-old eyes had ever seen! And all it takes to bring it all back to me is the first Christmas candle of the year.
Note: This story is an impressionist memory, and the events may not have been exactly as remembered in this account. In fact, I’m sure I made up more than I remembered! After all, it’s been a long time since I was 4 years old.