CEPA in Pell City plans a pair of shows with music

Two performances featuring hometown talent will soon come to Pell City’s Center for Education and Performing Arts.
Both are musical treats for audiences, with one calling up the tunes and times of the ’60s, and the other, a musical made from a long standing holiday film favorite.
The WingNuts take the diverse rock and roll era of 60 years back to the stage Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.
“The Revolution” is a look back through the rocky period in history using the lens of rock music of the times. Pieces chosen for the performance include those with influence from The Cold War and The Bay of Pigs, the first moon landing and micro-mini skirts to 1969’s Summer of Love and much more.
The event is presented by Hargray.
Reserved seats are $20, and available by visiting the CEPA website. A limited number of VIP packages for the event are available for $50.
VIP Packages include up-front seating, a special WingNuts gift, a commemorative lanyard and a limited edition VIP pass that allows admission to a pre-show party with The WingNuts before curtain call.
Lobby doors open at 1 p.m. VIP Pass holders will be admitted backstage at 1:15 p.m. Theater doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
“A Christmas Story the Musical” is based on the movie classic that returns to television each year for the holiday season.
Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Ind., the story follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the “Holy Grail of Christmas gifts,” an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
Disappointed at every turn to try and find the prized gift, Ralphie plots an array of schemes to fill his desperate desire for the gun. All the best known scenes from the movie are part of the show, including Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; and many others audiences will remember.
This a show aspiring thespians and singers can play a part in, with casting calls set for Oct. 25 and 26 at 6 p.m.at CEPA. Online audition forms are available. A short monologue, no longer than 60 seconds, from a play, movie, or piece of literature is suggested.
Older actors are encouraged to memorize these, but younger actors will be permitted to read from a printed version of their piece. Also, a 30 second piece from any Christmas song is suggested.
You may contact Ash Arrington at ash@pellcitycepa.com as well.
Roles are available for students and community members ages seven and above. The cast list will be emailed out no later than Oct. 29. Rehearsals will begin Nov. 1. Please list any recurring conflicts you have each day of the week and write any specific dates you already know you will be unavailable due to any reason.
Public performance dates are Dec. 15-18.