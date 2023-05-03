Amazing Grace for amazing guests

It might be the rolling hilltops and the peaceful views, the birds singing and the feel of a comfy front porch to take it all in from.
It could be the access to some good fishing or hunting with a special guide who knows the way, and knows about some of the concerns elders can face.
Regardless of its source, the serene feeling of contentment that arises from the natural beauty of Judy Batson’s land along St. Clair County Highway 26 is plentiful enough to share with everyone.
And that’s exactly what this retired nurse has decided to do with 176 acres of countryside on the outskirts of Ragland she calls her own. She has chosen to open it for others who might need a piece of her special place and a bit of extra help to enjoy it.
It was a bright Tuesday morning when the secluded spread she’s named Amazing Grace opening its gates to some of Batson’s special guests — a group of about 50 or more who are entering their later years in life and may not have such a place reserved just for them — and to the activities and unique care this place can offer.
Batson has identified her haven as a place for elders and those who are also veterans, to come and wander, enjoy special activities and outings and get away from what might be a much less relaxing and inviting environment.
It’s also a place to meet and enjoy others who are in the same era of their lives, when careers and other activities seem to slow down, and lives are adjusting to this new place in time.
On this day for visits, the seniors gathered at tables set in front of the great barn that adjoins living quarters as part of the building. Serving tables were set with coffee and cold drinks, inviting snacks and treats, and box lunch boxes that were on the way.
Meanwhile, a troupe calling themselves the “Picking and Singing Pilgrims” is on center stage, playing some old time favorites and then Batson comes on, delivering her own take on a Patsy Cline hit, “She’s Got You.’
But Batson takes it a step further than the usual crooning and smiling of a Patsy wannabe, she’s worked up her own routine to pay tribute to the singer, and she gets more than one round of ovations and belly laughs for her “show.”
As she mimes the lament of a “woman done wrong,” Batson reaches into her secret hiding place many women know well, that being a certain upper undergarment, pulling out her tattered pictures to toss out, the records that they enjoyed together, and other momentos of a romance gone “bad.”
She leaves the “stage,” and gets back to seeing about her guests and moving on to the matter of some good fun with some entertaining or thoughtful door prizes.
There were several visiting on this day from Pell City, friends Sheila Moore and Brenda McKay, along with JoAnn Smith and Diane Wood.
Wood was one of the first to find she’d been the winner of one of the day’s door prizes, some bubbles and other fun things, but also, a great gift card for taking herself out to a favorite spot for a meal sometime.
Moore said she heard about the event by word of mouth, and decided to get out and experience an Amazing Grace day for herself.
It’s getting lunchtime, the places are set and served, and the old friends and new friends made in the crowd are smiling and showing their joy. This makes Batson and her attentive crew of helpers happy, and the busy hostess has time for a little extra conversation about her vision coming true.
She’s full of ideas and plans, and she’s taking them on, but right now, she offers a lot to her visitors when they come to her getaway.
There are guides on hand for those who want to ramble and roam, some may go out for a hunt and others might throw in a line at the pond out front.
There are some fine with just “sitting a spell” in the special place, and others who Batson says may enjoy a handicapped access pool she’s making plans to put in.
It won’t be long until there’s a handicapped ramp to take visitors to the pond, and probably too many other thoughts in the works to list for Amazing Grace.
“I really want these people to have a chance to still enjoy the outdoors,” Batson said. “And there are so many things we can provide here.”
Visits to the getaway are arranged with Batson and her caretakers, who are always on hand to take care of any needs the guests may have. It’s a place where getaways and daydreams come true, and where limitations become adaptations and loneliness finds comfort and care.
“We welcome our visitors to have a good time, we’re here to help them, and it’s a good time for us, too,” Batson said.
Editor’s note: Those interested in arranging a visit or becoming a benefactor for the Amazing Grace effort, you may visit the website or call the farm at 205-281-7828.