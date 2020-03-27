Stay positive in heartbreaking times

I’m writing this column while sitting at my son’s grave, the birds are chirping , and I’m listening to the cars go by.
Last week I had writer’s block and this week wasn’t looking promising either.
However, on the way here I drove by Calvary Church in Odenville, and I saw the same guy cutting the grass, the one who has cut it all summer long for as long as I can remember.
Then it was like God spoke to me and said, “Write about this.”
Right now we are facing a Global Crisis because of this Coronavirus.
Businesses have closed, schools have closed, graduations, proms cancelled.
While this is indeed so heartbreaking, I went by and spent time with my parents, which I rarely make time to do anymore.
My friend Amanda said her family ate dinner together for the first time in forever.
We are facing troubled times, yes.
We can’t go to church, can’t eat inside our favorite restaurants right now, but I do know this.
God promises, this too shall pass.
Let’s keep our minds and our hearts open, be slow to anger and have more compassion and empathy.
And Laramie, keep doing that familiar thing because familiar brings comfort - even when we may not realize it.
Lastly, I had to laugh because I could hear Casey say, “Is Corona like the beer?”
Love, hugs and prayers to all.