State will seek death penalty for man chaged with killing St. Clair DA’s son (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The state of Alabama said it will seek the death penalty in the case of Michael Dale Iervolino, the man indicted in connection with the shooting death of the son of the St. Clair County district attorney.
During his arraignment Thursday, Iervolino, 33, of Odenville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder, one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of theft of property in the first degree.
Talladega District Attorney Steve Giddens, who was appointed to the case after St. Clair County DA Lyle Harmon recused himself, said the state will seek the death penalty for both counts of capital murder.
The two counts come from the same incident. One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting Nicholas Sloan Harmon while inside of a vehicle; the second charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
The breaking and entering and theft charges are related to a Chevrolet Silverado that Ievrolino allegedly stole prior to the shooting.
Harmon was shot and killed while driving his vehicle on Kelly Road, near the Valero gas station, in Moody around 11 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2019. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting a guy wire from a utility pole. It was discovered shortly after by a Moody police officer, who initially mistook the scene for a car accident.
Iervolino was taken into custody after Harmon's death along with James Dylon Stewart, 27, of Pell City, as persons of interest in the case.
Stewart has not been charged in connection with Harmon’s death and testified against Iervolino during his preliminary hearing in March.
During his testimony, Stewart told the court Iervolino said he had shot someone on the night of Harmon’s death.
Harmon, known as “Boo,” graduated from Pell City High School, where he competed in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.
After high school, Harmon joined the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Tactical Aircraft Maintenance School. At the time of his death, he was serving with the 117th Air Refueling Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard and attending classes at Jefferson State Community College.
During the hearing Thursday, Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who is presiding over the case due to recusals from St. Clair County judges, also asked if there were any objections to the special grand jury that indicted Iervolino in October.
Iervolino’s attorneys, Bill Barnett and Robert Bentley, said they had no objection to the process at this time.
Woodruff said he expects to have quarterly status hearings in this case going forward.