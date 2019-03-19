MONTGOMERY -- State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) said he planned to file two bills in the Legislature on Tuesday that would clear the way for the people of Alabama to play a “clean” lottery, according to a press release.
The first bill is an amendment to the state Constitution to allow a lottery; the second bill is a legislative act that outlines the details of how the lottery would be administered.
“For too long, the people of Alabama have been forced to drive to Tennessee, Florida and Georgia to buy lottery tickets,” McClendon said, in the release. “Alabama dollars are being spent in neighboring states, funding their schools and their infrastructure projects.
“It is overwhelmingly clear that the people of Alabama want to vote on a lottery. My proposal would establish a clean lottery -- no casinos and no card or table games of any kind. Half of the lottery’s proceeds would go to education and half to the General Fund budget for state troopers, Medicaid and other agencies. It’s time we let the people vote.”
McClendon’s legislative package would establish the Alabama Lottery Commission, with members appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, Senate president pro tem and speaker of the House.
The Commission would issue a Request for Proposal, and a private company would be chosen to manage the lottery, with oversight from the Commission. The lottery management company would not be allowed to contribute money to political PACs or candidates.
Under McLendon’s bills, a person would have to be 18 years or older to purchase a lottery ticket.
Tuesday was the second day of the Legislature’s 2019 regular session.
McClendon represents District 11 in the Alabama Senate, which includes all or parts of Talladega, St. Clair and Shelby counties. He is chairman of the Senate Healthcare Committee.