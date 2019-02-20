PELL CITY -- State Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody) told the school board Tuesday night he will introduce legislation that would allow the Pell City and St. Clair County school systems to set up school tax districts, if approved by county voters.
“This is not establishing a tax, only tax districts,” Hill said.
It was only about one year ago that St. Clair County residents voted down a proposed ad valorem increase for public schools.
Officials said the tax districts would mirror the already established school attendance districts, so voters would only vote on tax increases within their respective districts, if an ad valorem tax increase is proposed for a project or projects.
If residents vote in favor of a tax increase, that increase would only go to support the school district where the tax hike was proposed.
The legislation, which is a local constitutional amendment, would, for example, allow Pell City to tap into additional funds to possibly build a new junior high school or a new high school sports complex, if the majority of voters within the Pell City School District vote in favor of the increase. No other school district would see an increase in their tax rates, and money raised from that particular tax hike would only fund the Pell City project(s).
“The money will follow the student (of that district),” Hill said.
But Hill emphasized this legislation, which would be voted on by St. Clair County residents during the next primary elections for president, June 2020, will not increase any taxes.
A proposed tax increase, if and only after the constitutional amendment is approved by voters, could be called for by the school board or through petition.
According to the proposed legislation, the Trussville and Leeds school systems are not included as part of this bill, just the St. Clair County and Pell City systems.
Hill said his hope is that the school districts, where voters move forward with an ad valorem hike, will enhance their schools to the point that other districts will follow with votes to raise more funds so they can improve the school in their districts.
Dr. Michael Barber, superintendent of Pell City Schools, said Tuesday night the board will offer a resolution in support of the legislation.
“This will change education in the county – period,” Barber said.
Hill said there are 144 different school districts in Alabama, so the local school systems are not going to see substantial funding increases through federal or state coffers. It will take local efforts to increase funding for education in St. Clair County, he said.
“I don’t see how we have any other options,” he said.
Hill is expected to address the St. Clair County Board of Education in the coming days about the proposed legislation.