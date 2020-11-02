State Rep. James Hill makes $12,000 donation to school libraries in his district

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- State Rep. Jim Hill was recognized during the St. Clair County Board of Education meeting Oct. 20 for his donation of $12,000 to school libraries in his district.
Hill (R-Moody) said he has always made it a priority to help the schools in his district and will continue to support them in any way he can.
“If there is a project going on, I will help with that. Otherwise, I’m a lawyer and I read and I think libraries are important, so if there isn’t a specific need, I’ll give (money) to the libraries,” Hill said. “I don’t tell them how to spend it, I just give it to them and let them do what they feel like they need to do.”
Hill emphasized he loves reading and tries to encourage everyone to do so.
”I think if everyone can read well, there is no question in my mind that our whole society would take a step forward,” Hill said.
“Everything that I see tells me that if children are not reading on their grade level by the time they finish third grade, they have a hard time ever catching up. So, I want to do all that I can to encourage people to read.”
Hill also expressed that funding education in general is a priority for him.
“I remember I applied to a number of law schools and I will never forget one of them that accepted me said, ‘Remember, education doesn’t cost, it pays,’” Hill said. “Education is wonderful, it is the key to the door. So, let's do the best we can do.”