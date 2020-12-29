State organization honors Jimmy Roberts

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 22, the St. Clair County Commission presented a resolution from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama honoring the late District 4 Commissioner Jimmy Roberts.
Roberts’ wife, Cathleen Roberts, accepted the resolution honoring his years of service to the commission.
A section of the resolution read, “The honorable Jimmy Roberts served prestigiously as a member of the St. Clair County Commission with dedication, diligence and extraordinary ability.”
Roberts passed away earlier in the year at the age of 79. He served on the County Commission for 26 years.
The commission also adopted a resolution in honor of Teresa Sanders’ retirement. Sanders was not present.