State of Alabama will resume parole hearings May 19 (

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will resume parole hearings starting Tuesday, May 19, with more than 160 cases on the docket.
Parole hearings had been suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four people on the docket, including Jennifer Ann Jenkins, David Paul Lugo, Samuel Andrew Woods and Tristan Michael Dodd, have convictions in Talladega County.
Two more, Andre Pierre McGowan and David Levern Beason, have convictions in St. Clair County.
According to the list provided by the board, Lugo, Woods, Beason and Dodd are serving time for violent crimes.
The hearings are still closed to the public, but interested parties may send written statements to the board at victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or ATTN: Victims’ Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310, Montgomery, AL, 36117.