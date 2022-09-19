Starting your fall vegetable garden now

For many of us, our summer garden is winding down, so now is the perfect time to begin planning and planting our fall garden.
If you still have a craving for snap beans, you can sow a late crop this month. Also, now is a great time to plant a second round of transplants of various peppers and heat tolerant tomato varieties, such as Amelia, Solar Fire and Bella Rosa.
Cole crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and kale are ideal fall garden candidates. Start them now as they do great when planted as transplants.
With summer vegetable varieties like peppers and tomatoes, one has to protect transplants from cool temperatures, either in a greenhouse or with a frost cloth cover. Additionally, supplemental heat may be required.
However, with fall varieties, no structure or heat is necessary – they can be started and finished outside.
Let’s look at a few tips for making sure you grow terrific transplants.
Your first consideration should be choosing the right media. For transplant success, a soilless mixture is imperative, and many good mixes are available commercially.
One point to mention – quality mixes will cost more, but are definitely worth the investment. Cheaper mixes tend to drain too fast and contain large particles of amendment that are not suitable for seedling germination and growth.
If you would like to take the DIY approach, mix equal parts by volume of sterile potting soil, vermiculite, and moistened sphagnum peat moss.
Secondly, be sure to use the right container. To reduce transplant shock, seeds, should be planted in individual containers, such as cell packs, peat cups, jiffy peat pellets or paper cups.
No matter the container of choice, each should be clean and disease-free, with holes that allow proper drainage.
Sowing depth is a third consideration.
When sowing your fall vegetable seed in your container of choice, be sure not to plant too deeply. Generally, seeds should be covered just enough so that they are no longer visible.
A fourth and probably most important consideration is providing adequate moisture.
Plants should be checked every day to make sure the media is moist, but not soggy. After the seedlings have emerged, the inclusion of a water soluble fertilizer prepared according to the label recommendations is needed for successful transplant growth. Also, be sure to protect young seedlings from the sun for the first few days to avoid sun scorch.
When the transplants are 4-6 weeks old, they are ready for the garden.
So, if you have never grown a fall garden, why not let this be your year?
If you have, then why not try something new?
No matter your varieties of choice, get those cold crop transplants started now.
Hope this is helpful. Happy Gardening!
This column is written by Bethany A. O’Rear, Regional Horticulture Agent for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) and includes research based information from land-grant universities around the country, including Alabama A&M and Auburn Universities. Email questions to Bethany at Bethany@aces.edu or call 205-612-9524. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University), is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome!