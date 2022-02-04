Starbucks holds soft opening in Pell City

PELL CITY — The long awaited opening of the new Starbucks in Pell City has arrived.
The coffee shop that has taken the place of what used to be the Hardee’s Restaurant held its soft opening Friday. St. Clair Economic Development Council Director Don Smith said the grand opening should be held in roughly a month and, for now, it will be doing drive-through only.
Smith added that the reason for the soft opening was to give the new workers an opportunity to train before crowds of people arrived.
Located off Highway 231 and Interstate 20, the Starbucks is expected to bring in business from not just Pell City residents, but also from those traveling through and living around the county as it is the first Starbucks in St. Clair County.
“I think the main benefit is that Starbucks is a destination location,” Smith said. “A brand like Starbucks will draw people in from outside of the community to go there.”
The retail center that the Starbucks sits in has two other vacancies. So far, it has been confirmed that Jersey Mike's will take over the space directly next to Starbucks, however, an opening date has not been confirmed. The last retail space has not yet been claimed by any one retailer.
“The property owner has been contacted by a number of tenants, but they’re trying to find the right person for that space," Smith said. “But I have a feeling with the new shopping center coming in right next door, that space will be filled quickly.”