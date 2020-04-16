Staff member at St. Clair state prison tests positive for COVID-19; all inmate tests have come back negative

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Alabama Department of Corrections employees from six state facilities have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including one staff member at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.
“The Alabama Department of Corrections remains committed to maintaining transparency – without compromising security – throughout the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and has been working to aggregate relevant data to keep the public informed about the health and well-being of those who live and work in our facilities,” said a statement released Wednesday by ADOC.
According to the press release, ADOC has verified through self-reporting one staff member at each of the following facilities has tested positive for COVID-19: St. Clair Correctional Facility, Staton Correctional Facility, Limestone Correctional Facility, Elmore Correctional Facility, Bullock Correctional Facility and the Elba Community Work Release/Work Center.
“The ADOC does not test its staff for COVID-19, nor are we legally able to require staff testing as an employer,” the release states. “If a staff member becomes symptomatic, he or she must contact his or her physician, who subsequently will order a COVID-19 test so long as certain CDC criteria are met.
“Per HIPPA regulations, the ADOC is not allowed to inquire about a staff member’s personal health conditions, including the results of a COVID-19 test. Staff, of their own free will, can self-report a positive test result to our Office of Health Services. When the ADOC verifies a positive test among our staff through self-reporting, the department will then provide a public update on the result with no identifying personal information.”
Fifty inmates across the state have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, but none have tested positive, and there have been no related deaths from COVID-19.
Five test results for state inmates are still pending statewide, according to ADOC.
To date, there have been three inmates from the St. Clair Correctional Facility who have been tested for the virus, but all three apparently tested negative.